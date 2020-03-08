1. Tulips. This one is obvious; tulips are the most iconic spring flowers, and they can come in many colors. My personal favorites are the multi-colored ones.
2. Primroses:. No, this isn’t the girl from “The Hunger Games.” Primroses are small flowers that usually grow in patches together. They’re actually really pretty and colorful.
3. Daffodils. This is another iconic spring flower. Daffodils can range from big to small and even have different bud shapes too.
4. Bluebells. I don’t have any of these in my yard, and you don’t see them around much anymore, but bluebells are among some of my favorite flowers.
5. Cherry trees. This one isn’t much of a flower, but when the cherry trees start to blossom and bloom with little pinks and whites, it just looks so pretty! And it smells good too.
6. Double rock roses. These flowers are mostly pink, and usually smaller than real roses.
7. Forget-me-nots. These classic flowers are generally very small and a light blue color, perfect for any garden or going-away present.
8. Hydrangeas. These flowers are like big bulbs, and while they can be any color, I prefer the blue ones.
9. Lilies. This isn’t just a classic girl’s name. Lilies come in any color range and are iconic symbols of Hawaii.
10. Irises. We have a lot of these along my house, and I just love seeing the rich purple colors.
— Taylor Jenkins, Weber High