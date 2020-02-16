1. Peanuts

2. Milk! It may not fit in your normal range of ice cream toppings, but if you pour milk over your ice cream and give it a quick stir, you end up with a delicious, thick, milk- mustache-worthy homemade shake!

3. Brownie pieces

4. Whipped cream

5. Fruit — strawberries, bananas, blueberries

6. Marshmallows

7. Candy — M&M’s, Reese’s Pieces, Twix

8. Oreos

9. Maraschino cherries

10. Any sort of melted chocolate that makes a shell! Ladies and gentlemen, we don’t know why, but there is something about a crunchy chocolate shell on ice cream! It’s unmatched in the texture, flavor and raw awesomeness. If you thought ice cream couldn’t get any better, think again!

— TX. staff

