1. Peanuts
2. Milk! It may not fit in your normal range of ice cream toppings, but if you pour milk over your ice cream and give it a quick stir, you end up with a delicious, thick, milk- mustache-worthy homemade shake!
3. Brownie pieces
4. Whipped cream
5. Fruit — strawberries, bananas, blueberries
6. Marshmallows
7. Candy — M&M’s, Reese’s Pieces, Twix
8. Oreos
9. Maraschino cherries
10. Any sort of melted chocolate that makes a shell! Ladies and gentlemen, we don’t know why, but there is something about a crunchy chocolate shell on ice cream! It’s unmatched in the texture, flavor and raw awesomeness. If you thought ice cream couldn’t get any better, think again!
