TX. Staff
No need to let a lack of dinero stop you and your friends from enjoying some winter fun.
Our TX. staff put their heads together to come up with 10 great activities that cost little to no money. Some are holiday-ish in nature; others are top-notch enjoyment all winter long.
1. Christmas Village
So, Christmas Village is located in Ogden and it’s basically a block downtown where there are lights hanging in all in the trees and in the bushes, in all different colors and designs. The village also has dozens of little houses lining the sidewalks with toys and trinkets inside of them; some of the houses feature activities and others just have various things to look at.
Admission is free and Christmas Village is open through Jan. 1 in Ogden’s Municipal Park, 343 25th St.
2. Hogle Zoo
During December, visitors can get into this Salt Lake City zoo for free every Wednesday. After that, through February, admission is free on the last Wednesday of the month.
The zoo isn’t crowded during this time of year and the animals — from tigers to polar bears to elephants — are usually more active. For more information on hours and prices, visit the zoo’s website.
3. Build a snowman
Have a contest with your friends and make snowmen as big as you can, which will usually take some time and a lot of energy. Or try having a contest to see who can make the best or most creative snowmen or snow creatures.
4. Layton lights
Go to Layton Commons Park, 437 N. Wasatch Drive, near Layton High School and drive through the elaborate Christmas display — “The Lights Before Christmas.” It’s a really beautiful display featuring more than 1 million lights that the city organizes each year.
The display is up for many weeks and it is a great place to take your younger siblings or your friends and drive through the different lighted tunnels and look at the hundreds of scenes. No one gets cold because all you do is sit in the car!
Admission is free; the lights are on until 11 p.m. nightly through Dec. 31.
5. Board game marathon
Invite your friends and host a board game marathon. Some of the best games to play on a snowy day are classics like Monopoly and Sorry, or the newer card game Dixit. However, any board games you have at home can work and you can make the marathon as elaborate of a competition as you want; sometimes a tournament-style event can be fun for everyone.
6. Hill Aerospace Museum
Roy’s Hill Aerospace Museum, located alongside Hill Air Force Base, has lots of large military planes from various eras. Some of the planes are outside, but many are inside, too. So even if the weather is bad, there is a lot to see.
The museum offers free admission all year long and is located at 7961 Wardleigh Road.
7. Snow play
Take advantage of the snow by having a snowball fight with your friends or going sledding. It is completely free and a great way to enjoy being outside.
8. Lights at Temple Square
Walk through Temple Square in Salt Lake City and see the lights at night. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints’ Temple is a beautiful and historic site. There are several visitors centers you can go walk through and look at, and a large Christus statue is inside one of them.
The lights are absolutely gorgeous and visiting here during the holidays is something that is very traditional for many Utahns. The free display is open through Dec. 31.
9. Tracy Aviary
Every first Wednesday, from November through February, you can get into the Tracy Aviary for $1. There is an indoor bird show at 1 p.m. in the winter, too!
This is a fun place to go to see birds you have never see before, in all sizes, shapes and colors. The aviary is open daily at 589 E. 1300 South in Salt Lake City’s Liberty Park.
10. Walk in the snow
It is worth braving the cold temperatures and snowy weather to see all of the Christmas decorations and enjoy the winter beauty. Don’t forget your warm hat and gloves!