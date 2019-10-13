1. London — I’d love to look around at all the history and famous places.
2. Anchorage, Alaska — I like the cold temperatures.
3. New York City — I would love to see a Yankees game!
4. Tulsa, Oklahoma — My favorite author lives there and a book I really like takes place there.
5. Paris — I love the French culture and I think the city would be almost magical.
6. Peachtree City, Georgia — There are golf cart paths everywhere, and that seems almost whimsical to me.
7. Seattle — I love the rain!
8. Pompeii — It’s a Mediterranean locale AND it’s got a cool backstory and history.
9. Tokyo — So I can learn to speak Japanese.
10. Kaanapali, Maui, Hawaii — The culture in Hawaii is so diverse, plus they’ve got beautiful waters and beaches.
— TX. staff