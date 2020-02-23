1. Home Economics. I want to learn how to sew, like cross stitching or knitting
2. Practical Math. How to open a bank account, tax matters … the works
3. Photojournalism
4. Self-defense. I’d like to go places by myself without fear, knowing I can judo-flip a grown human.
5. Gourmet Chocolate Making
6. Surfing. I adore surfing, so I wish there was an ocean and a class for it!
7. European Travel. Complete with field trips!
8. Quidditch
9. Fireworks 101
10. Astronaut Training. So cool … complete with zero gravity simulation.
— TX. staff