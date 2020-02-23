1. Home Economics. I want to learn how to sew, like cross stitching or knitting

2. Practical Math. How to open a bank account, tax matters … the works

3. Photojournalism

4. Self-defense. I’d like to go places by myself without fear, knowing I can judo-flip a grown human.

5. Gourmet Chocolate Making

6. Surfing. I adore surfing, so I wish there was an ocean and a class for it!

7. European Travel. Complete with field trips!

8. Quidditch

9. Fireworks 101

10. Astronaut Training. So cool … complete with zero gravity simulation.

— TX. staff

