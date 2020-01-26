1. Getting more sleep.

2. Playing with my sisters, because they make me smile.

3. Free time to see friends and family.

4. Catching up on all of the homework I have, because there’s never enough time!

5. Not having to go to work.

6. The chance to structure my own day, so I can catch up on stuff like cleaning up my desk.

7. Time to relax and forget about the stress of school for a little bit.

8. The chance to go to church to refresh myself spiritually.

9. Doing laundry and sleeping with my clean pajamas and sheets.

10. Baking some chocolate chip cookies.

— TX. staff

Tags

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!