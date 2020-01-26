1. Getting more sleep.
2. Playing with my sisters, because they make me smile.
3. Free time to see friends and family.
4. Catching up on all of the homework I have, because there’s never enough time!
5. Not having to go to work.
6. The chance to structure my own day, so I can catch up on stuff like cleaning up my desk.
7. Time to relax and forget about the stress of school for a little bit.
8. The chance to go to church to refresh myself spiritually.
9. Doing laundry and sleeping with my clean pajamas and sheets.
10. Baking some chocolate chip cookies.
— TX. staff