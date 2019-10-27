1. “Provo’s Most Eligible” — Like “The Bachelor/Bachelorette,” but the Provo version!
2. “Relative Race” — Four teams race to follow their DNA and meet new relatives.
3. “Random Acts” — A hidden-camera show based on doing random acts of kindness.
4. “Sabrina the Teenage Witch” — The adventures of Sabrina Spellman, a 16-year-old witch.
5. “Agent Carter” — Follows Peggy Carter after the events of the first “Captain America” movie.
6. “MasterChef Junior” — “MasterChef,” but with kids! And a nicer version of Gordon Ramsay.
7. “Avatar: The Last Airbender” — Follows Aang, the descendant of years of Avatars, with the quest of saving the world by learning all four elements.
8. “Sun Records” — About a music studio in Tennessee that did recordings for such artists as Elvis Presley and Johnny Cash.
9. “My So-Called Life” — Set in the suburbs of Pennsylvania, it follows the lives of several teenagers connected to the main character, Angela Chase.
10. “JK! Studios” — A network of shows, created by the original cast of “Studio C,” with family friendly comedy.
— Savanna Clark, Venture High