1.Provo’s Most Eligible Like “The Bachelor/Bachelorette,” but the Provo version!

2. “Relative Race” — Four teams race to follow their DNA and meet new relatives.

3. “Random Acts” — A hidden-camera show based on doing random acts of kindness.

4. “Sabrina the Teenage Witch” — The adventures of Sabrina Spellman, a 16-year-old witch.

5.Agent Carter Follows Peggy Carter after the events of the first “Captain America” movie.

6. “MasterChef Junior” — “MasterChef,” but with kids! And a nicer version of Gordon Ramsay.

7. “Avatar: The Last Airbender” — Follows Aang, the descendant of years of Avatars, with the quest of saving the world by learning all four elements.

8. “Sun Records” — About a music studio in Tennessee that did recordings for such artists as Elvis Presley and Johnny Cash.

9. “My So-Called Life” — Set in the suburbs of Pennsylvania, it follows the lives of several teenagers connected to the main character, Angela Chase.

10. “JK! Studios” — A network of shows, created by the original cast of “Studio C,” with family friendly comedy.

— Savanna Clark, Venture High

