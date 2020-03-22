1. Was it a cat I saw?

2. Madam I’m Adam

3. I did, did I?

4. I prefer pi

5. Racecar

6. Rise to vote, sir

7. Kayak

8. Rotavator

9. A Santa at NASA

10. He did, eh

— Corinna Healey, DaVinci Academy

Tags

