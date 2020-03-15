1. Yeet: to throw an object forcefully
Example: You just need to yeet that cup in the trash.
2. Dope: something someone thinks is really cool
Example: That new jacket is dope!
3. Flex: to brag about, or show something off
Example: Look, Michael is about to flex on that girl with his new car.
4. Yoink: to grab or take something forcefully
Example: I dare you to go yoink that girl’s pencil.
5. Basic: to be ordinary, or a typical stereotype of a certain group of people
Example: Stacy is so basic, she comes in with Starbucks every morning, just like every other girl here.
6. Mood: to agree with a topic, or another way to say “same”
Example: “Last night I ate a whole tub of Ben & Jerry’s ice cream.”
“That is a mood!”
7. Salty: to be in a bad mood about something, or to be jealous
Example: Jackson is just salty because I took the last strawberry Pop-Tart in the vending machine.
8. Shook: to be in shock or surprised about something
Example: “I just heard that over the weekend, Kaia busted up her knee!”
“What?! I am shook!”
9. Slay: to do something very well
Example: Girl, you slay that look today!
10. Stan: to support or follow an idea, person or group
Example: “Did you know that Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are getting married?”
“Yes! I completely stan them!”
— Paige Johnson