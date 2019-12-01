History is all around in the great Bear River Valley. TX. photographer Peri Maynard, of Bear River High School, looks at places and things that offer a walk down memory lane for some or new lessons for others.
1. Located in Promontory, what is now Northrop Grumman has a deep history in the valley with both its impact on the space program and the employment of many residents.
2. An old advertisement on a Garland building is a visual reminder of simpler times.
3. Tremonton’s 1920s volunteer fire department is remembered in a mural painted by Jason Nessen.
4. Farming is still a major part of the Bear River Valley.
5. All that remains of the Main Theater in Garland since its closing in 1985.
6. The Midland Square Veterans Memorial in Tremonton pays tribute to more than 3,000 local veterans who have served our country and to those who made the ultimate sacrifice.
7. Painted in 2015 by Jason Nessen, this Tremonton mural commemorates the driving of the Golden Spike at Promontory Summit in 1869.
8. U & I Sugar Company in Garland, better known by residents as “The Sugar Factory,” was a huge boost to the economy for farmers and residents until its closure in 1978.