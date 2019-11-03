I’m sure we’ve all taken personality tests. There are those Buzzfeed quizzes that tell us what breakfast food we are, or what color represents our aura. These tests are lots of fun to take, even if they aren’t the most accurate or reliable.
One day, I was at lunch with my friends and we were talking about TV shows we watched as kids. We all had different opinions, and I was wondering if what we watched back then influenced in any way how we turned out as teenagers.
In a radio conversation, Yale professor of psychology Paul Bloom tells the story of an experienced violin player playing in a subway station in New York. This player was world-known, yet he only made $32 in the station. Bloom says things we like aren’t based on what we see or think, it’s also based on what we believe. People believed this violin player to just be some bum playing in the subway station and not the talented musician he was.
Things like music and taste are easy to understand. We like music because it affects our mood and makes us happier. Same thing with food, which can lighten our spirits and enhance our mood.
Taste is something specially designed for each person, and no one is exactly the same. I have a friend who loves milk, but I can’t stand it. This brings up the lifelong debate over pineapple on pizza. Personally, I hate it, but I have a sister who loves the pizza.
We’re all different.
In another interview, Tom Vanderbilt spoke about the psychology of why we like things. He said, “Our liking for something is not a singular proposition. ... Some things might just hit kind of a hedonic sweet spot that is a bit of a weakness in us, that forces us to ... drop our more analytical thinking. Quality doesn’t sit out there independently in the world. ... I think this can actually be a good strategy for getting more out of life.”
When it comes to TV shows, I’m more childish than my friends. I’ve cried during nearly every animated movie I’ve seen, even “Ratatouille.” My friends think I’m weird, but there’s something about the animation that appeals to me more than live action.
I rarely show emotion for live action, unless it’s a Marvel movie, in which case I freak out. But animated movies remind me of my childhood, therefore hitting that “sweet spot” that makes me drop any sense of analytical thinking.
My friend is the polar opposite of me. She likes to watch shows with real actors in them and hardly ever watches animated movies. She prefers live-action shows, because she wants to go into criminal justice someday. She’s more down to earth than I am.
Yet there are some people who like scary shows and movies, which could say a lot of things about them. Perhaps they like to be scared; they enjoy the thrill.
I’m no scientist, but I think the reason I like animated movies so much, even when I’m 18, is because they have the childish facade behind them. They almost always have a moral to the story, which I love because I don’t have to look hard for it. I’m not saying they’re easy, but if I watch a movie I want to feel something. I want to take something out of it.
To this day, I still watch a TV show I’ve watched since I was 11. I watch it because it teaches me things, and I appreciate the nostalgic sense with it. That, and I’ve always been more of a childish person. I’m not immature or naive; I’m just simple. I don’t need a lot of things to make me happy, and I don’t need a lot to be amazed.
Some of the more expensively made live-action movies, like Marvel films, have a lot of work put into them, which is great. It just isn’t what I personally need to have a connection.
Everything in life is a mystery. Psychology tries to untangle the strings and figure out the most confusing thing of all: the human brain. Next semester, I will be taking a psychology class, so I hope I’ll understand more then. But for now, I’ll have to be content with the fact that some people simply have their own preferences when it comes to shows they enjoy watching.