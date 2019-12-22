Goats, crowns, brooms, steamboats and lumps of coal.
Around the world, different cultures celebrate Christmas in many ways — and there are many different “Santas” and many different traditions associated with him, from the things he says or does, to the things he (or she) eats, to the ways he travels. Many of these diverse customs are simply not well known by most Americans.
All my life, my family has celebrated Dutch Christmas on Dec. 6. This is the tradition of those who live in Holland. My great-grandma came to America from the Netherlands when she was a child, and we try to keep the traditions of our ancestors alive.
Each year, on the evening before Dec. 6, you place carrots and celery in your wooden shoes, and overnight, “Sinterklaas” brings cookies and other sweets, and fills your shoes with them!
Sinterklaas usually rides in a steamboat, but if he cannot reach your house this way, he also rides a white horse named Amerigo that helps him get from rooftop to rooftop. He wears red robes and a typical bishop’s hat. If you are a naughty child, there is a lot worse in store for you besides a lump of coal in your shoes. You are dragged off to Spain in a sack by Sinterklaas’ sidekick, Zwarte Piet!
This is very different from American culture and is something very interesting that I have enjoyed learning about throughout my life.
Italy and beyond
There is also a culture in Italy that celebrates with the witch “La Befana” — she is a female Santa! It is said that La Befana once met the three wisemen and gave them shelter for a night. She provided them with much comfort, and they invited her to join them on their journey to find the newborn king. She said she could not, however, because she had to do too much housework.
The next day, La Befana regretted her decision, and she is still seeking the infant each year on Christmas. Because of her method of transportation — a broom — she is considered a witch. As she flies around, she drops gifts and goodies into the houses of good little girls and boys.
In Sweden, people celebrate Christmas with another unique version of Santa Claus. His name is Tomte. Often times, the Swedish take it so far as to have a family member dress up as Tomte on Christmas Eve.
Tomte comes into the house and asks the adults, “Are there any good children who live in this house?” If the adults respond positively, they are given sweets and presents to help their celebration continue with merriment and cheer.
Another female version of Santa Claus helps Austrians celebrate the holiday season. Her name is “Christkind” and she bears gifts for all the children who have been good. She is depicted with a tall golden crown and long, curly blonde hair. She appears to Lutheran families on Christmas Eve.
Christkind’s persona is derived from that of the actual infant Christ, who was said to at one point to have been responsible for the presents brought to the households in Austria. Over time, the tradition has slowly evolved into the current representation of the holiday.
Don’t forget wisemen
Spain is somewhat different from the rest of these countries in several ways. Christmas is held on Jan. 6 when “Los Reyes Magos” — the Three Wisemen — finally reached the home of the Christ child. Children also leave out cookies, hay and other loot for Los Reyes Magos to find when they arrive at homes. This culture celebrates an aspect of Christmas that most of us would see as a side story to the birth of Christ.
Joulupukki, who is a goat, is known as Santa for those who live in Finland! He does a lot of the things our Santa does, but he is an animal rather than a person. He still brings presents, he still eats cookies, and he still rides in a sleigh. He is simply a different species.
Joulupukki used to be known as an evil spirit that accompanied the Norse god Odin on his quest to demand leftover food and presents from each household, but the goat’s story has changed from something malicious to something that children look forward to each year.
There are so many ways that cultures worldwide celebrate Christmas. But as the season approaches, we cannot forget that Santa Claus, while a very exciting part of Christmas, is not the main reason we celebrate.
We celebrate love and togetherness at this holiday, and we are able to spend time with family and friends when we wouldn’t get much of an opportunity otherwise. The true meaning of Christmas appears in Santa but does not end with the presents!