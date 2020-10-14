Paige Bowler has been able to achieve success in her life both inside the rodeo arena and out. At the young age of fourteen, she’s been able to navigate many goals, triumphs, and setbacks. Sandwiched between four brothers, two older, and two younger, Paige has had to learn how to stand out as the hard-working young woman she is today. Learning to appreciate her involvement in rodeo has been a way of life since she first began at the young age of four years old.
Hailing from Washington County, Paige has enjoyed being involved in student government at her junior high and is the 8th grade class president this year. Having a platform where she can get to know her peers better at school, plan activities to help build a positive atmosphere, and building her own friendships and relationships has been a highlight of her involvement in student government. She is also excelling in basketball and has been on a recreation team for the past three years.
As a child, Paige began her career in rodeo by learning barrel racing, pole bending, and goat tail pulling. As she has gained experience and learned to hone her skills, she now finds that she enjoys competing in barrel racing, breakaway, team roping, and ribbon roping. The adrenaline rush, the speed, and the excitement are what she loves most about these events. Currently, barrel racing is her favorite event, and she continues to practice and improve her skills in this event and the others she’s involved in.
Some of Paige’s accomplishments over the past few years have been being recognized as the State Champion Barrel Racer for her age division at the state finals in June of this year, placing in the top ten in barrels during her rookie year in sixth grade, and placing in the top ten in breakaway just this year. When she won the state finals in barrel racing this year, she was awarded with her first saddle, which she had the opportunity to personalize and design. She also was awarded a buckle, adding to her collection of buckles she’s won over the past few years.
Paige is excited for the goals she has set for herself in the future. She has high and lofty goals, knowing that with hard work and determination, she can make them reality. She would like to make it to nationals in barrels, breakaway, and team roping, obtain a national title, and continue her work with horses as she raises and trains them. Currently, she helps her older brothers train and raise the horses they have now and has enjoyed learning that skill.
As the secretary for the Junior High Rodeo Association, Paige has been able to participate in planning activities to build relationships among her peers, vote and help to make decisions that will help the association, and is involved in designing and planning prizes for state finals. Recently, she has helped to make decisions regarding changes to events due to COVID-19, including changing and securing alternate locations to hold competitions. One of her favorite activities that she helped to plan was when they put on a water games activity at their last rodeo. She says being involved with the association has helped her to make more friends and meet many new mentors along the way.