My Roy was a horse you only dreamed about.
There will never be another like him, I have no doubt.
His heart was bigger then the world we know.
Roy always did his best to put on a great show.
We were honored and blessed with this presence here.
And in our hearts, his memory we'll always hold dear.
We will never forget him, that big gray horse.
He ran his races always holding his course.
He made his passes, never missing a beat.
With only one eye it was such a great feat.
With his eyesight failing and his old arthritic knees,
He still gave his all, only wanting to please.
He put the Lone Ranger's horse, Silver, to shame.
Roy's prancing and rearing brought him great fame.
He carried Old Glory with such great pride.
Racing round the arena without missing a stride.
Life will be different with out that big gray.
His playful antics always made my day.
I may ride another horse but I'll never forget.
Roy, the big gray horse that was more than a pet.