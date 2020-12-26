#4 Kaycee Feild- Genola, Utah, 2020 World Champion Bareback Rider $277,648.01

#7 Stetson Wright- from Milford, Utah, 2020 World Champion Bull Rider $267,940.53 and All-Around Cowboy $337,725.22, 7th in Saddle Bronc World Standings $154,100.61

#8 Ryder Wright- from Milford, Utah, 2020 World Champion Saddle Bronc Rider $358,470.65

#32 Allen Boore- from Axtell, Utah, 5th in Saddle Bronc World Standings $163,653.50

#45 Mason Clements- from Draper, Utah, #10 in Bareback World Standings $124,770.53

#92 Rusty Wright- from Milford, Utah, #4 in Saddle Bronc World Standings $164,586.64

#110 Tyler Bingham- Honeyville, Utah, #13 in Bull Riding World Standings $82,057.55

#1 Cassie Bahe-Latham- Grantsville, Utah, #5 in Breakaway Roping World Standings $33,038.57

