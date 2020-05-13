At only 12 years old, Race Martini has already
begun to make a name for himself and develop a love
for rodeo. Living in Weber County, he has already received
several awards and experienced some memorable
events that are sure to shape the future cowboy
he is bound to become.
Race, true to his name, is always on the go when it
comes to rodeos, events, sports, and school involvement.
Looking forward to entering the seventh
grade for the 2020-2021 school year, he excels as a
student. Spending time being successful in school is
a top priority for Race and his parents. He is looking
forward to being able to take Spanish for the first time
next year and have more variety of choice when
it comes to classes that will be available to him. Like
most other incoming seventh graders, he is a little
nervous for the change of schools, namely having
more than one teacher, getting to class on time,
and making sure he can still continue to balance his
involvement in rodeo with his school requirements.
One reason why education is so important for Race
is because he has already started making plans to
become a commercial airline pilot when he grows up.
He has already mapped out how long it will take for
his education, where he will attend, and how much
money it will cost. In the last year he has developed
a passion towards becoming a pilot because of the
influence of his sixth-grade teacher Jennifer Nielsen
at West Weber Elementary, and her husband Justin
Nielsen, who is also a pilot. Right now, Race and his
parents are working with Justin on proper paperwork
for him to be able to experience flying with Dustin.
Race is undoubtedly excited for this future opportunity
to make sure his plans are what he really wants
to do.
On the top of his list of exciting changes in the
next year is his ability to move on to the Junior High
Rodeo division. This new advancement will provide
more opportunity for Race to compete, learn more
about his favorite events, and travel all over Utah.
Officially jumping into the world of rodeo when
he was only four years old, Race has had 8 years to
experience many different events and decide which
ones are his favorites. Following the path that most
young beginners take, he started out with dummy
roping, stick horse barrels, and goat tying, but in no
time, Race was participating in breakaway and team
roping, with team roping proving to be his favorite
event so far. Race particularly loves team roping
because it’s one of the only events where he gets
to compete with a friend. He really likes building
that sense of commonality and teamwork with one
of his close friends. He’s been able to compete with
many close friends as teammates, but Race is looking
forward to starting to practice with and compete with
Parley Parker as they prepare for team roping events
in the near future.
Darla and Jumby have been the two horses that
Race has been working with most recently. Darla has
been Race’s horse for a couple of years, and Jumby,
short for Jambalaya, is a newly acquired horse. Darla
has been his go-to because of her training, while
Jumby is currently in the middle of his training. Race
looks forward to soon being able to rotate back and
forth between the two for all his events. Many years
and memories are sure to be had with both horses
and Race, hopefully building a strong bond along the
way.
Race recalls fond memories of learning to rope
from many members of his family. His Uncle Stetson
and Grandpa Boyd have helped him tremendously by
teaching him how to rope and always finding the time
to practice with him. Race also recalls the experiences
he has had while roping with his Great Grandpa
Karl. With great grandpa living in Boise, it doesn’t
make it easy for the two to rope together as often as
they’d both like, but when they do have the chance,
the memories being built are special and priceless.
Race says that great grandpa is quite the guy to learn
from and can definitely hold his own. Passing down a
wholesome passion from one generation to another is
great for family unity and support.
In looking towards the future, Race has many goals
that he’d like to accomplish in rodeo and outside of
rodeo. Some of those include continuing to hone his
skills as a roper and soon being able to win a saddle.
He’d also like to attend and compete in a jackpot as
his skills improve. Outside of rodeo, he looks forward
to continuing to be a good student, earning good
grades, serving a mission for The Church of Jesus
Christ of Latter-Day Saints when he’s 18, and attending
college, earning his degree as a pilot.
With so much already accomplished in his short
life, one of Race’s favorite memories in the past
couple years was being chosen to carry a flag for the
Ogden Pioneer Days rodeo in 2018 for the opening
ceremonies, recognizing the honor that it was to be
given this experience. Being recognized with such an
honor is a sign that Race has what it takes to continue
his successful career in rodeo and outside rodeo in
his personal life. Given the platform of being able to
influence others, Race will continue to be an example
to those around him.