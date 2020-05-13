Race and horse Sami prepare for a rodeo

At only 12 years old, Race Martini has already

begun to make a name for himself and develop a love

for rodeo. Living in Weber County, he has already received

several awards and experienced some memorable

events that are sure to shape the future cowboy

he is bound to become.

Race, true to his name, is always on the go when it

comes to rodeos, events, sports, and school involvement.

Looking forward to entering the seventh

grade for the 2020-2021 school year, he excels as a

student. Spending time being successful in school is

a top priority for Race and his parents. He is looking

forward to being able to take Spanish for the first time

next year and have more variety of choice when

it comes to classes that will be available to him. Like

most other incoming seventh graders, he is a little

nervous for the change of schools, namely having

more than one teacher, getting to class on time,

and making sure he can still continue to balance his

involvement in rodeo with his school requirements.

One reason why education is so important for Race

is because he has already started making plans to

become a commercial airline pilot when he grows up.

He has already mapped out how long it will take for

his education, where he will attend, and how much

money it will cost. In the last year he has developed

a passion towards becoming a pilot because of the

influence of his sixth-grade teacher Jennifer Nielsen

at West Weber Elementary, and her husband Justin

Nielsen, who is also a pilot. Right now, Race and his

parents are working with Justin on proper paperwork

for him to be able to experience flying with Dustin.

Race is undoubtedly excited for this future opportunity

to make sure his plans are what he really wants

to do.

On the top of his list of exciting changes in the

next year is his ability to move on to the Junior High

Rodeo division. This new advancement will provide

more opportunity for Race to compete, learn more

about his favorite events, and travel all over Utah.

Officially jumping into the world of rodeo when

he was only four years old, Race has had 8 years to

experience many different events and decide which

ones are his favorites. Following the path that most

young beginners take, he started out with dummy

roping, stick horse barrels, and goat tying, but in no

time, Race was participating in breakaway and team

roping, with team roping proving to be his favorite

event so far. Race particularly loves team roping

because it’s one of the only events where he gets

to compete with a friend. He really likes building

that sense of commonality and teamwork with one

of his close friends. He’s been able to compete with

many close friends as teammates, but Race is looking

forward to starting to practice with and compete with

Parley Parker as they prepare for team roping events

in the near future.

Darla and Jumby have been the two horses that

Race has been working with most recently. Darla has

been Race’s horse for a couple of years, and Jumby,

short for Jambalaya, is a newly acquired horse. Darla

has been his go-to because of her training, while

Jumby is currently in the middle of his training. Race

looks forward to soon being able to rotate back and

forth between the two for all his events. Many years

and memories are sure to be had with both horses

and Race, hopefully building a strong bond along the

way.

Race recalls fond memories of learning to rope

from many members of his family. His Uncle Stetson

and Grandpa Boyd have helped him tremendously by

teaching him how to rope and always finding the time

to practice with him. Race also recalls the experiences

he has had while roping with his Great Grandpa

Karl. With great grandpa living in Boise, it doesn’t

make it easy for the two to rope together as often as

they’d both like, but when they do have the chance,

the memories being built are special and priceless.

Race says that great grandpa is quite the guy to learn

from and can definitely hold his own. Passing down a

wholesome passion from one generation to another is

great for family unity and support.

In looking towards the future, Race has many goals

that he’d like to accomplish in rodeo and outside of

rodeo. Some of those include continuing to hone his

skills as a roper and soon being able to win a saddle.

He’d also like to attend and compete in a jackpot as

his skills improve. Outside of rodeo, he looks forward

to continuing to be a good student, earning good

grades, serving a mission for The Church of Jesus

Christ of Latter-Day Saints when he’s 18, and attending

college, earning his degree as a pilot.

With so much already accomplished in his short

life, one of Race’s favorite memories in the past

couple years was being chosen to carry a flag for the

Ogden Pioneer Days rodeo in 2018 for the opening

ceremonies, recognizing the honor that it was to be

given this experience. Being recognized with such an

honor is a sign that Race has what it takes to continue

his successful career in rodeo and outside rodeo in

his personal life. Given the platform of being able to

influence others, Race will continue to be an example

to those around him.

