CLEARFIELD — The city’s second free outdoor movie of the summer hits a local park next week.
Clearfield’s Movie in the Park event will feature Disney’s “Marry Poppins Returns” in an outdoor movie beginning at dusk (about 9:15 p.m.) Wednesday, July 17, at Fisher Park, 825 S. State St.
Admission is free.
The 2018 PG-rated film stars Emily Blunt as the practically-perfect-in-every-way magical nanny, who returns to help the now-grown Banks children through a difficult time. The movie also stars Lin-Manuel Miranda, Ben Whishaw and Emily Mortimer. Running time is 2 hours, 10 minutes.
The outdoor movie was originally scheduled for June, but cold and wet weather forced the city to reschedule.
For more information, visit www.facebook.com/ClearfieldCity, or call 801-525-2700.