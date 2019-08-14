WEST POINT — The city’s Movies in the Park series continues this week with a showing of “Matilda.”
The 1996 film, based on the Roald Dahl children’s book by the same name, stars Mara Wilson as an intelligent little girl who has pyschokinetic powers. She uses those abilities to teach a lesson to some very bad adults. The film also stars Danny DeVito, Rhea Perlman and Mara Wilson. Rated PG, the film’s running time is 1 hour, 42 minutes.
“Matilda” will be shown at dusk Friday, Aug. 16, in Loy Blake Park, 550 N. 3500 West. Food trucks will begin selling snacks and beverages at 7 p.m.
The summer series will then conclude on Sept. 6 with a showing of “Incredibles 2.”
For more information, visit www.westpointcity.org, or call 801-776-0970.