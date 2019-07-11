OGDEN — It’s how the West was fun.
The 1994 comedy-western “Maverick” will show here next week at the city’s free Monday Night Movies series.
The film stars Mel Gibson as Bret Maverick, a card player and con artist trying to make his way to a high-stakes poker game. It also stars Jodie Foster and James Garner. The Richard Donner-directed film is based on the old “Maverick” TV series from the 1950s.
The movie begins at 7:30 p.m. Monday, July 15, in the Ogden Amphitheater, 343 Historic 25th St. Gates open at 6:30 p.m.
The film is rated PG. Running time is 2 hours, 9 minutes.
Admission is free.
Chairs and blankets are welcome, as well as food and non-alcoholic beverages. Food and drinks wll also be on sale.
For more information, visit https://www.ogdencity.com/859/Monday-Night-Movies.