OGDEN — The next “chick flick” in Peery’s Egyptian Theater’s Battle of the Sexes film series will be “Mean Girls.”
The movie stars Lindsay Lohan as Cady Heron, a 16-year-old previously home-schooled girl who suddenly finds herself navigating the untamed jungle of high school life. The film also stars Jonathan Bennett, Rachel McAdams and Tina Fey.
Directed by Mark Waters, the 2004 PG-13 film runs 1 hour, 37 minutes.
“Mean Girls” begins at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21, in Peery’s Egyptian Theater, 2415 Washington Blvd.
Admission is $5 for women; men are admitted free. A prize drawing will be held before the show to reward the gender with the most representation at the screening.
Tickets are available through smithstix.com or at 801-689-8700.