Times like this make it easy to reflect on games gone by, since that's all we have at the moment.
The novel coronavirus pandemic has shut down sports competition across the country and almost entirely around the world. While games are gone for the moment, there are still some things with which to stay abreast: Weber State men's basketball is still busy trying to assemble an important recruiting class and, Monday, the NCAA Division I council, made up of representatives of all 32 D-I conferences, will discuss and vote on restoring a season of eligibility to spring sports athletes.
But in the mean time, AT&T SportsNet is airing Utah Jazz replays on some nights, ESPN is showing documentaries, and, hopefully, we're all staying home as much as possible to end the spread of the virus.
Without games, I got to thinking about the best or most memorable Weber State basketball games I've seen inside the Dee Events Center. There's no shortage of such games. Prior to my days covering the team, a pair of Big Sky title games in Ogden come to mind: The Wildcats taking care of Northern Arizona in 1999, and the 2010 heartbreaker against Montana.
But for the purposes of this exercise, I wanted to look back at the five most memorable games I've seen in the last nine seasons as a credentialed media member, a timeframe that begins with Damian Lillard's final season in 2011-12. With that limit, five games pretty quickly rose to the top of the list — though I'd love to hear about all your favorites by emailing me at bhein@standard.net.
Here's a trip down memory lane to five memorable WSU men's basketball games in the Dee Events Center in the last nine seasons, in chronological order.