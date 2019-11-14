Gogola: Cam Humphrey is more of a pocket passer than Dalton Sneed, who’s a dual-threat weapon. Humphrey can still scramble well when needed. He arguably throws a better deep ball with a tighter spiral, although Sneed is more than capable with being accurate on deep shots. Humphrey was picked off for the first two times in his career this past Saturday against Idaho, throwing them on two of his first three drives. He had gone 112 passes without one.
Sneed is a more dynamic player and has the experience, starting 18 games at Montana compared to three for Humphrey. He returned from his Oct. 19 injury in the second quarter this past Saturday but left after taking a hard hit in the fourth quarter. Coach Bobby Hauck said they’d see how Sneed feels this week. We probably won’t know if he’ll play until game time, but I’d bet Sneed plays. I don’t think there’s any way he sits out this game unless he’s seriously injured because he’s such a competitor. He brings the energy to Montana’s offense.