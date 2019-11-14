Gogola: An untimely turnover, dropped passes and an INT, and a season-high six sacks allowed helped doom Montana. Also, Sac State had chunk passing plays with some acrobatic catches to expose Montana’s pass defense, its weak point. The Griz were well out of the game by the time Sneed injured his right ankle in the third quarter of the game. The 49 points and 561 yards they gave up were both season highs, and that includes a game at FBS Oregon.
Portland State got similar pressure with five sacks, but Montana’s wide receivers were able to win one-on-one battles for long pass plays. In the Grizzlies’ other two games since Sac State, they allowed just one sack against Eastern Washington and Idaho. The pass defense also hasn’t given up over 300 yards since allowing Sac State to throw for 400; the Griz are 6-0 when holding teams under 300 pass yards. More pertinent for Weber, they’re 7-0 when holding teams under 150 rush yards and 1-2 when giving up more than 150.
Montana has largely been a second-half team. The Griz are outscoring teams 101-27 in the fourth quarter and 234-80 in the second half. The first quarter has still been their worst, getting outscored 52-34.