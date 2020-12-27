OGDEN — One person was killed in a car accident in Ogden on Sunday night, according to a press release from the Ogden Police Department.
The statement posted to Facebook said two vehicles, a silver Mitsubishi Lancer and a white Dodge pickup truck, were traveling eastbound on 12th Street and stopped at a red light at the intersection with Washington Boulevard just before 9 p.m.
A Hyundai Santa Fe also heading east allegedly approached the intersection at a high speed and failed to stop. It sideswiped the truck and struck the rear of the Mitsubishi, pushing it into the intersection.
The driver of the Mitsubishi, a 39-year-old woman from Box Elder County, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the statement. Her identity was not released.
The Ogden Police Traffic Bureau investigated the incident and suspect that 29-year-old Bryce Owens, the Hyundai driver, was allegedly impaired and distracted. Owens was arrested on an unrelated warrant. The Weber County Attorney's Office will look into automobile homicide charges, the press release said.
According to the Utah Department of Transportation website, the intersection was blocked off from the time of the accident until after midnight.