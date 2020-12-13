HILL AIR FORCE BASE — It's a scenario they hope never happens in the real world, but officials from Hill Air Force Base say the installation's F-35 wing is ready to intercept enemy aircraft in the event of a stateside emergency.
Micah Garbarino, spokesperson with Hill's 388th Fighter Wing, said that last week, members of the wing carried out a "short-notice exercise" that involved launching base F-35s to intercept two civilian "red air" aircraft over the Utah Test and Training Range. In military terms, the "red air" moniker is applied to attacks by hostile aircraft and/or missiles that are imminent or in progress.
Garbarino said the exercise tested the ability of the active-duty 388th and reserve 419th fighter wings to perform nearly instantaneous launches from the base in case of such a crisis.
The exercise was carried out at a newly renovated alert facility on base and also included personnel from Hill's 75th Air Base Wing and from Utah’s Civil Air Patrol. Garbarino said the drill marked the first time Hill’s fighter wings have completed such an exercise since the the base transitioned from the F-16 to the F-35 in 2015.
"Our team of airmen ... have been working extremely hard toward establishing this capability and supporting this mission if we are called upon," said Col. Steven Behmer, 388th Fighter Wing commander.
The mission was also the first conducted at the refurbished flight line alert facility on base, which was updated for the F-35 mission.
Lt. Col. Nicholas Edwards, 388th Fighter Wing Plans and Programs director, said that while operating out of the new alert facility, the aircraft participating in the exercise are able to remain separate from the rest of the daily flight activity constantly ongoing at Hill.
"When operating out of the alert area, everyone is focused on this sole mission," Edwards said. "It becomes the top priority for the airfield."
Edwards called the Utah Civil Air Patrol's participation in the exercise "absolutely critical," because the group operates the kinds of aircraft that are most often encountered on intercept missions.
"We were able to perform training that we don’t normally get," Edwards said. "We practiced low and slow visual identifications and ... maneuvers that will aid in the defense of the local area if that is ever required. It’s the most realistic type of training we can get for this mission. This is one of those missions you never want to be called for, but if it ever happens, it’s good to know we are ready."
As the Air Force's first F-35 combat ready fighter wing, the 388th and 419th have 78 individual F-35s, divided equally among the three squadrons. As the program continues to progress at Hill, airmen from the squadrons, alongside reservists from the 419th Fighter Wing, have served three Middle East combat deployments in less than two years.
The airmen have deployed in support of the Air Force Central Command’s mission at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates. The 4th Fighter Squadron, which deployed in April 2019, was the first. The 34th FS followed, deploying in October 2019 and returning home in June and July. The 421st deployed in June and returned in October.