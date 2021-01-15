OGDEN — Ogden's Diversity Commission wants the city to rethink how it names — or renames — municipal property.
Formed in late 2016, the commission aims to give a meaningful municipal voice to groups that have been traditionally underrepresented in Ogden — Blacks, Latinos, women, members of the LGBTQ community, college students, seniors and several others.
The body recently sent a letter to members of the Ogden City Council, which in part requests that "in close partnership with the City Council and council staff ... we review and revise (the city's naming procedure) to create equity and inclusion in the core of this process."
The city is responsible for naming a host of infrastructure and facilities — from parks and stadiums to buildings and streets. The Diversity Commission's request was driven largely by a recent measure to rename one of Ogden's streets.
Late last year, Anna Keogh, a historian who lives in the northwest section of Ogden in a nearly 100-year-old home that is surrounded by one of Weber County’s oldest farms, petitioned the city to name a portion of 2nd Street "Bingham Fort Lane."
In the mid-1800s, the entire area near 2nd Street west of Wall Avenue served as a fort for members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
The fort served as a gathering spot for about 600 early settlers and was the largest fort in the Weber County area. Officially known as Bingham Fort, several of the structures and homes in the neighborhood were built by early church settlers and still stand today. According to Weber County property records, there are nearly 20 homes and other structures still standing in the area that were built prior to 1900.
But during a November work session on the item, there was some discussion — driven by concerns relayed to the council by the Diversity Commission — about how Native American tribes first inhabited the area and therefore, were the first, true settlers.
During that work session, Keogh was asked directly about the concern, and said there’s been talk of putting up a statue of an area Shoshone Chief called Little Soldier near Mill Creek as it runs through Business Depot Ogden. It was also noted that while Native Americans indeed inhabited the area, and even frequently congregated with the LDS settlers there, they did not build the road in question. There is also a nearby street called Indian Camp Road.
Though it won't necessarily impact the 2nd Street renaming, Council member Angela Choberka said she's submitted an "initiative form" to spur further action on the broader issue of naming and renaming city property.
"I just wanted to get that activated in whatever way that might be," Choberka said. "I don't know what that looks like exactly, but I'd love to take (the Diversity Commission's) recommendation up and try to address it in some way."
Council Executive Director Janene Eller-Smith said council staff is working with city attorneys to draft some kind of measure relating to the issue, which will likely then go to the Diversity Commission for review, before it goes before the council.
According to Ogden's website, proposals to rename a street are typically run through the City Engineering division, then submitted to the Ogden City Planning Commission for review. The Planning Commission evaluates the proposal and either approves it or rejects it based on its merits. If the proposal is approved, the city attorney writes an ordinance, which is then decided on by the City Council.
Streets are renamed in Ogden for a variety of reasons, both practical and ceremonial. In recent years the city has renamed streets in honor of Ogden and Ben Lomond high schools. In 2018, the city approved a measure that renamed extended portions of 24th and 30th streets after Martin Luther King Jr. and César Chávez, respectively.