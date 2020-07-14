HILL AIR FORCE BASE — After an unexpected layoff to start its tenure at Hill Air Force Base, the Air Force's F-35 demo team has resumed its 2020 show schedule.
And while the 2020 air show at Hill remains canceled and won't return until 2022, aviation enthusiasts will still be able to see the team fly in the skies above Northern Utah this year.
Earlier this month, the F-35A Lightning II Demonstration Team completed it's first air show since being assigned to Hill's 388th Fighter Wing in January. The team, led by Capt. Kristin "BEO" Wolfe, performed at the Thunder over Cedar Creek Lake airshow at Cedar Creek Lake, Texas on July 4. The show was the group's first formal performance in more than two months.
In April, the team performed a special community flyover routine in Utah— in part to celebrate Hill's 80th anniversary, but also to offer a small recompense for the canceled show. The team flew over local veterans nursing homes, like the George E. Wahlen Veterans Home in Ogden, local hospitals and public safety facilities along the Wasatch Front.
"We were excited to show the jet off," Wolfe said about the recent show in Texas.
When the team relocated to Hill from Luke Air Force Base in Arizona, it had more than 20 performances scheduled around the country during 2020, with the season starting in March. But when the COVID-19 pandemic hit the United States, all of the demo team's shows were canceled, up until the July 4 show in Texas.
Team member Captain Kip Sumner said that as of now, the demo team will perform in shows across the U.S. about once every month. The team's next show is scheduled for July 22 at F.E. Warren Air Force Base in Wyoming. A handful of the team's shows remain canceled, but the group is scheduled to fly through the end of November. Its last show of 2020 is set for Nov. 21-22 at an air show in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
"We're just psyched to be back on the road," Sumner said. "Even if it's in a limited capacity."
Typically, members of the team like to meet with the public before or after performances, but COVID-19 restrictions have altered that routine. Sumner said air show and Air Force officials are asking guests at shows to practice social distancing to protect the health of everyone attending. Sumner emphasized that the safety of team members and airmen is a top priority as performances resume.
“We encourage everyone coming to see us at the show to wear face masks, practice social distancing, and follow all other CDC guidance,” Sumner said.
There are no more formal performances scheduled in Utah as the team resumes its show season, but Sumner said practices will be regularly held on base, with jets performing maneuvers and stunts along the northern Wasatch Front. Sumner said practice times will be released to the public on the team's social media channels as they are scheduled.
To see the team's full, remaining 2020 show schedule, go to www.acc.af.mil/Home/Aerial-Events/Heritage-Flight/ACC-Consolidated-schedule/.