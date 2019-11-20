Late Tuesday evening, an Amber Alert was sent out to Utah residents for a child abduction out of Clinton.
According to the alert, the suspect is Taylor Chaylene Webb, 25, who is 5-foot-5, has long, brown hair and tattoos on her collarbones. It is believed she might be headed elsewhere in Utah or to Nevada or California.
The missing child is 3-week-old Audrey Westfall, who was last seen in a black-and-gray baby carrier with a pink-and-green quilted blanket, the alert states.
Those with any information are asked to call Clinton Police at 801-451-4141.
Further alerts are possible. Original alerts only directed Utahns to dial 511 for more information, which only resulted in a line with a busy tone. The alert follows one in September that also struggled to send out pertinent information to the public about a suspect and their vehicle.