Standard-Examiner staff
Weber and Davis County businesses can now apply for a grant to help them recover from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. Ogden Newspapers Inc., the parent company of the Standard-Examiner, has established a $1 million fund to help local businesses get back to full strength by subsidizing local marketing efforts through matching grants.
Businesses operating in Weber and Davis counties can apply for a grant of up to $15,000 today at ogdennews.com/community-grant. Applicants will receive a response to their application within one or two business days.
The fund is open to all locally owned and operated businesses impacted by the coronavirus, whether or not they are current Standard-Examiner advertisers. Grant money can be used for local print and online advertising in the Standard-Examiner and on http://standard.net between April 1 and June 30, 2020.
For more information and to apply, visit ogdennews.com/community-grant.
Ogden Newspapers operates more than 40 daily newspapers across the country, plus a number of weekly newspapers and a magazine division.