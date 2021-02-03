Emails are often ignored in discussions about backing up files, but stop for a moment and consider the important information that may be sitting in your inbox. Is it a signed copy of an insurance plan, a receipt with return or warranty information, a glowing recommendation written by your former employer or simply a sweet thank you note from a dear friend? Now, imagine those files disappeared. How could that happen?
Perhaps you deleted a batch of emails by mistake, your account is shut down for some reason, someone hacks into your account and erases all of your emails, or your email service changes its policy on storing files. In December, Google announced it may delete inactive accounts starting this year. This includes Gmail, Google Photos and Google Drive accounts that have not been accessed in 24 months. Further, if you exceed your storage limit for two consecutive years, Google said it may delete your account. Every Google account starts with 15 GB of free storage that’s shared across Gmail, Drive and Google Photos.
At the moment, I see a warning on my Gmail and Drive account that suggests I may want to purchase more storage or delete files that are no longer needed because I have exceeded 80% of my allotment. While you have plenty of time to delete, move or copy files — the clock doesn’t start ticking until June 1, 2021 — it’s a good reminder to save important files, including email. But where and, more importantly, how?
Let me start by saying there is more than one way to do this. As a matter of fact, when it comes to digital activities or most any situation, there is always more than one solution to a problem. This idea really stuck with my dad who has said that whenever he runs into a stumbling block on his computer, he thinks of that, takes a deep breath and tries one thing and then another until he lands on a solution.
There are three simple ways to make backups of important emails. You can simply open the message, copy its contents, including any attachments, and save them in a file on your desktop and on a thumb drive for redundancy. Alternately, you could take a photo of the email with your phone and save it, but you will not be able to alter the contents later once you have a .jpg file. You could also forward the email to a new account that you set up for just this purpose. If you choose the third alternative, select a different email provider than the one you are copying emails from. Find the emails you want to back up and forward to your new account.
If you’re interested in setting up forwarding from your primary account to a new backup account from this point on, you can set up this action. For Gmail, click the gear in the upper right corner and then “See all settings.” Under “Forwarding and POP/IMAP,” click on the box labeled “Add a Forwarding Address” and type in your new email address. You can also select filters by clicking the “create a filter” button. Of course you can select specific senders, but you can also specify subject lines and words in emails, which could be very useful.
Gmail users have a big advantage over Outlook users. Only Google offers Google Takeout, which lets you download absolutely everything from your Google services, including all or just selected emails, along with attachments. After signing into your Google account, go to takeout.google.com. Click on “deselect all” and then scroll down to find Gmail. By clicking the button “All Mail data included” you will be able to select just certain types of emails such as those you’ve sent or starred. You may make multiple selections. (This is a good time to start categorizing emails you know you want to copy in the future.)
Choose your delivery method, which can be a link to a zipped folder or another cloud service like One Drive. For our purposes, opt to receive a link because you can then save the file to an external storage device. One folder can hold a maximum of 2 GB, so if you have more than that you will receive several zipped folders. Finally, you may choose a one-time download or an automated Takeout every two months for a year, which means you won’t have to think about it again for a year.