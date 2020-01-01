A decade in review: Major events, highlights from the last 10 years in Northern Utah

Northern Utah saw many ups and downs in the last 10 years. There were nightmare-inducing criminal cases and tragic losses, destruction from natural disasters and healing from those who volunteered to help. Cities grew and changed — if it was for the better or the worse depends on who you’re talking to.
To close out the year, the Standard-Examiner put together some of the most interesting and notable events of the last decade. Some years were busier than others (and some memories shorter than we care to admit), but they all had an impact on how we live. Some of these stories are still ongoing sagas, their effects to be felt into 2020 and beyond, while others were just passing moments in time.
2010
The start of the decade in Northern Utah began with some truly awful criminal cases.
In May 2010, Northern Utah was rocked by the disappearance and death of 4-year-old Ethan Stacy, a victim of child abuse. The murder case against his mother and her husband would drag on for four years, revealing hideous details as to how the boy was treated.
On May 10, 2010, Stephanie Sloop called 911 to report that her son was missing. His disfigured body was found a day later on Powder Mountain, wrapped in eight garbage bags; he died three days prior.
Stephanie and Nathanael Warren Sloop were arrested and charged with aggravated murder in his death. Between April 29 and his death, Ethan was abused by the Sloops, which included “beatings, burning, drugging, isolating, malnourishing, leaving the child alone and unattended while suffering, and refusing to seek vital life-sustaining medical attention.”
Both Sloops entered guilty pleas and were given life sentences in the Utah State Prison in 2014.
Other events of interest:
In September 2010, 8-year-old James and 7-year-old Jean Warhola were found strangled to death in their Layton home. Their mother, Sun Cha Warhola, was charged with two counts of aggravated murder, both first-degree felonies, in 2nd District Court.
Little progress has been made in this case as Warhola was deemed incompetent to stand trial shortly after her arrest in 2010. She was later remanded to the care of the Utah State Hospital for treatment. She remained in their care and was deemed incompetent to stand trial for the better part of nine years.
In 2019, she entered a not guilty plea to her charges. Her next court appearance is scheduled for February 2020.
2011
After years of development and the recession putting a halt on construction in 2008, Farmington’s ambitious Station Park shopping center finally opened for business in 2011.
It’s hard to imagine the Interstate 15 corridor without the massive shopping development, complete with a Harmons Grocery, computerized fountain and ice skating rink in the winter. Station Park has so far generated a whopping $350 million in tax revenue for Farmington, city economic development director Brigham Mellor told the Standard-Examiner in June.
While some retailers and restaurants have come and gone in the last 10 years, the future looks bright for Station Park. The vacancy rate is at 1%, Mellor said. Cabela’s opened to the north of the property in 2016, and was followed by a Best Buy in 2018, and a Columbia, REI and Barnes & Noble stores in 2019.
Another major development could be in store for the area in the next decade. A $40 million, 5,000-seat, multi-use arena has been proposed for the vacant lot near the Utah Transit Authority bus and FrontRunner station in Farmington. City officials are hoping to attract the Utah Jazz’s NBA G League team to the arena.
Other events of interest:
On Sept. 10, 2011, North Ogden teen Alexis “Lexi” Rasmussen was killed by Eric Millerberg, who injected her with a lethal mix of methamphetamine and heroin, then dumping her body after she died. Rasmussen was babysitting for Millerberg and his wife, Dea, at the time.
The Millerbergs’ subsequent criminal trials would carry on throughout the decade, with Eric Millerberg being found guilty of first-degree felony child abuse homicide, sexual misconduct with a minor, obstruction of justice and desecration of a human body in February 2014.
Dea Millerberg, who was also found guilty of convictions of desecrating a body, obstructing justice and illegally obtaining prescription drugs, was released early from federal prison in 2018.
2012
Development of the Ogden Valley took a huge leap forward in late 2012 when a group venture capitalists with grand plans purchased Powder Mountain.
The Summit Group, which at the time was known for a series of entrepreneur conferences held in Park City, forked over $40 million for several thousand acres on the mountain and took over management in 2013. The group then set about securing a $17.7 million special assessment bond from Weber County in 2013 to help build a well, roads and other infrastructure in order to build a sustainable luxury commune.
Serious construction on the Powder Mountain village homes started in 2017, with the founders of Wired Magazine, iHeartRadio and PayPal among those buying homes.
On its website, Powder Mountain is touted as “a year-round gathering place, where ideas are shared, plans are hatched, and adventures are embarked upon.” The Summit Group and their goals have been profiled in several international and national publications.
“The goal will always remain the same,” Elliott Bisnow, one of the members of the Summit Group, told The Guardian in 2018. “To be a beacon of inspiration and a light in the world.”
The cost of being one of those beacons? A cool $850,000, at minimum, according to the Powder Mountain’s most recent real estate advertisements.
Other events of interest:
On Jan. 4, 2012, Ogden Police Officer Jared Francom was shot and killed while executing a search warrant for the Weber-Morgan Narcotics Strike Force at the home of Matthew David Stewart. Several other officers were shot and injured in the raid. Ogden’s public safety building, which houses the police and fire departments, was renamed after Francom in 2013.
Weber State men’s basketball standout Damian Lillard was picked in the sixth round of 2012 NBA Draft, signing with the Portland Trail Blazers. He was later named the NBA Rookie of the Year. Lillard is still playing for the Blazers and played Dec. 26 in Salt Lake City against the Utah Jazz.
2013
In October 2013, the Utah Supreme Court tossed out Weber County’s controversial anti-gang injunction, which limited the public activities of suspected Ogden Trece members.
The injunction, which was three years old at the time, called for an 11 p.m. curfew for Trece members and would not allow them to associate in pubic or be in the vicinity of the drugs, alcohol or guns. Trece lawyers and the ACLU of Utah argued that the injunction was unconstitutionally “overbroad” with definitions of a gang member.
Legal issues related to the gang injunction carried on throughout the rest of the decade. In 2017, the ACLU reached a settlement with Ogden City in regards to its two plaintiffs, Daniel Joseph Lucero and Leland Kim McCubbin Jr. This year, a federal judge ruled that Weber County violated Lucero and McCubbin’s rights to due process and that the pair may seek monetary damages at trial.
The most recent judgement also implied in a memorandum decision that Weber County Attorney Chris Allred and his predecessor as county attorney, Dee Smith, lied in declarations about whether the county kept data on local gang members. The two filed then declarations in U.S. District Court supporting the county’s motion to disqualify Judge Clark Waddoups from further involvement in a civil lawsuit.
Other events of interest:
Matthew Davis Stewart, who allegedly shot and killed Jared Francom, died by suicide in the Weber County Jail in May 2013. Stewart’s parents say they still have unanswered questions about the shootout, the circumstances surrounding their son’s apparent suicide and even the date of his death.
2014
After three years of work, the newly renovated Ogden Utah Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints opened its doors in August and celebrated with a five-week open house event. Around 700,000 people were expected to come and visit the temple during this time period, according to the Standard-Examiner archives.
Ogden’s original temple was finished in 1972 and featured a unique and controversial design. Temple renovations including adding underground parking, a new fountain, the main entrance switching to the east side toward Washington Boulevard, and a new, classically-inspired exterior.
The renovations and rejuvenation of the temple grounds marked another chapter in the ongoing efforts to revitalize The Junction and other areas of Ogden’s downtown.
2015
Public transportation in Weber and Davis counties got a financial boost from voters after Proposition 1 was approved in 2015’s November election.
Prop 1 uses funds from a quarter-cent sales tax to give counties that approved it annual dollars for road projects, sidewalks, bike and pedestrian paths, and increased mass transit service. Forty percent of the tax goes to cities, 40% goes to UTA and 20% goes to counties.
New routes were also started thanks to Prop 1 funds, including The Midtown Trolley service, a free route that runs between the Clearfield and Layton FrontRunner stations, and the year-round extension of the Lagoon Shuttle. Free trolley routes also recently started in Ogden and Layton, and will continue throughout 2020.
Other events of interest:
Ogden’s Twilight concert series kicked off in June 2015, featuring concerts every Thursday throughout the month. Since 2015, the concert series has expanded into a multi-month event and brought in national alternative rock acts like The Flaming Lips, OK Go, The National and CHVRCHES, leading to several sold out shows.
Hill Air Force Base received the first two of its F-35A Lighting II fighter jets in September 2015. The base recently received its last fighter jet in December, bringing the total number of F-35As to 78. The wing’s three squadrons — the 4th, 34th and 421st — each have 24 F-35As, with another six back-up aircraft stored at the base.
2016
Mudslides, wildfires and floods are just some of the natural disasters Northern Utahns expect to face on a regular basis, but tornados? Not so much.
Two dozen Washington Terrace homes were destroyed by the high winds of a tornado that touched down in September 2016 — the first reported in Northern Utah since a 1999 tornado in Salt Lake City. The tornado touched down about 4 p.m. Sept. 22 near 4700 South and 200 East, then moved northeast. Ultimately, 50 families were displaced and up to $1.5 million in damage occurred.
The thunderstorm that created the tornado also downed trees and power lines throughout Weber and Davis counties.
Several of the families who lost their homes in the tornado have since rebuilt. Earlier this year, Kelly Mayo’s storm damaged Washington Terrace home was torn down and replaced as a part of an episode of “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition.”
Other events of interest:
The Weber County Library opened its Southwest Library Branch in Roy in February 2016. The new building cost $23 million and was paid for by a $43 million bond for several county library projects, including renovations at the Main Branch in Ogden and the North Branch in North Ogden.
Marilee Gardener, 16, was arrested and charged with two counts of murder in the deaths Maddison Haan and Tyler Christianson. In June 2016, prosecutors said she intentionally drove her an SUV into the back a Hyundai Sonata going as fast as 98 mph in a 45 mph speed-limit zone. Gardner took a plea deal and was sentenced in juvenile court in 2017. She’ll remain in juvenile court until she turns 21.
On Dec. 9, 2016, three men were shot by home intruders at 3636 Ogden Ave. in South Ogden. Cyle VanKomen, 24, and Kevin Nelson, 61, were killed and a 20-year-old man was hospitalized. Police later released video footage of the suspects, which showed three people in hard plastic masks outside the home of the shooting. No new leads have been released in the case. Those with information should contact Weber Dispatch at 801-629-8221.
2017
Another natural disaster rocked the Washington Terrace/Riverdale area in 2017.
On Nov. 19, 2017, the ground began giving way behind the homes situated on a bluff in the area of 4850 S. 600 West in Riverdale, creating a landslide that would cause heartache for homeowners and headaches for city officials in the following years.
Three homes were initially evacuated, with a fourth home added to the list as the slide continued to grow. Throughout 2018, the bluff continued to wear away, inundating the property below with mud and dirt. The western city limits of Washington Terrace sit only about two blocks from the Riverdale landslide zone.
In December 2018, three homeowners who were forced to vacant and abandon their homes and a property owner below the bluff sued the cities of Washington Terrace and Riverdale, as well as several water-management systems, for the landslide. The suit charges that leaking in their water systems led to the landslide.
In 2019, three of the four homes were demolished to prevent them from tumbling down the ledge and on to the property below. The landslide has slowed considerable since 2017 and 2018, but chain link fences will remain in the area for the foreseeable future.
Other events of interest:
Box Elder County experienced record flooding at the end of February 2017 when rains and heavy snowmelt caused massive runoff. The water destroyed roads, seeped into basements and caused millions of dollars in damage.
On July 26, 2017, four Weber County residents died when a Beech A36TC plane nosed onto I-15 soon after taking off from Ogden-Hinckley Airport.
On Sept. 5, 2017, a wildfire was sparked by a downed power line in the Uintah Highlands. The fire burned for several days, destroying a handful of homes and causing $1 million in damage.
The Ogden Raptors baseball league won their first Pioneer League championship on September 2017 against the Great Falls Voyagers. The Raptors made it to the championship round in 2019, but lost to the Idaho Falls Chukars.
2018
Northern Utah said goodbye to one of its leaders in November 2018 when North Ogden Mayor Brent Taylor was killed while serving with the Army National Guard in Afghanistan.
Taylor, the father of seven children, was nearing the end of a year-long deployment in Afghanistan when he was killed on Nov. 3, apparently after a member of the Afghan special forces contingent he was helping train turned on him. It was his fourth deployment overseas with the National Guard.
Hundreds gathered to show their respect for Taylor as his remains were returned to Northern Utah, lining up along streets with American flags as the motorcade passed.
Taylor’s legacy lives on his wife, Jennie Taylor, who has created the Major Brent Taylor Leadership Legacy Foundation to fund scholarships to Brigham Young University and the University of Utah. She’s also helped with creation of a memorial in the city meant to honor Gold Star families.
Starting in 2019, a large American flag, “The Major,” named in honor of Taylor, flies in Coldwater Canyon during the week of Veterans Day.
Other events of interest:
2018 started off solemnly with the passing of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints president Thomas S. Monson on Jan. 2. Monson was the 16th prophet of the church and was called to the position in 2008. He was known for popularizing the phrase “to the rescue” in the church.
After serving seven terms as a U.S. Senator, Orrin Hatch announced his retirement on Jan. 2, 2018. Voters picked former presidential candidate Mitt Romney as his replacement in the November general election.
Farmington opened its new, $75 million high school in August 2017.
2019
2019 was the year of the train in Utah, but no where more so than in Ogden and Promontory Point.
Ogden was the center of celebrations for the Golden Spike sesquicentennial in May and thousands of train and history enthusiasts from around the world joined the party to celebrate the wedding of the rails.
Aside from historical reenactments, the prime feature of the celebration was the Big Boy steam locomotive, which is the only No. 404 steam engine in operation. The Big Boy engines hauled freight between Wyoming and Utah in the 1940s and 1950s.
Other events of interest:
Ogden’s more than 5,000 federal government employees felt the financial crunch when the federal government shut down at the end of 2018 and went on until the end of January 2019. Many businesses on Historic 25th Street reported a slowdown during the stoppage.
Weber State football continued its rise to national prominence, winning its third straight Big Sky Conference championship, reaching 10 or more wins for the third straight season, and, in 2019, reaching the national semifinals for the first time in program history. WSU is 31-6 against FCS teams in the last three seasons, including a 19-2 record at Stewart Stadium, and has been ranked in the top 10 nationally for more than two seasons.
The Ogden Raptors set new franchise records for regular-season wins, going 54-22, and reached a new attendance high at 146,201 across 37 home games for an average of 3,951 fans per game. The Raptors have led the Pioneer League in attendance for 23 consecutive seasons.
Legendary jazz musician Joe McQueen died at age 100 on Dec. 7 in Ogden.
Ogden also lost another barrier breaker, basketball player Wat Misaka, on Nov. 21. Misaka was 95.