OGDEN — It goes without saying that the COVID-19 pandemic made 2020 a difficult year for many local businesses.
And officials from the Ogden nonprofit that works to advocate for those enterprises operating in the city's downtown say things were no different for them. But just a few months into 2021, things are already looking up.
"2020 was obviously a different year for us," said Kim Bowsher, executive director of the Ogden Downtown Alliance. "Our budget was absolutely slashed to pieces when businesses needed to be marketed that much more."
According to its website, ODA is committed to increasing economic vitality and community throughout Ogden’s Central Business District, which includes all land from 20th to 27th streets between Wall and Adams avenues. The nonprofit supports local commerce mainly through marketing efforts and community programming and events. But in 2020, with mostly no live events to speak of, the organization spent much of the year recalibrating.
In the spring of last year, ODA began canceling regular events and even closed its office for two weeks. Bowsher said ODA staff and its board took a hard look at the operation to make sure its mission statement was still being fulfilled while the world as it knew it was turned on its head.
The organization adjusted, taking much of its operation into the virtual realm. They created some unique marketing methods, like a social media-driven essay project that was designed to get people inside of downtown business places and stir up some free, word of mouth advertising. The organization also worked with Ogden City, helping to identify businesses that were in most need of federal CARES Act dollars, while also providing a steady stream of information to businesses on the ins and outs of the federal relief process.
Despite pandemic driven social distancing restrictions, ODA was even able to hold its annual Farmers Market Ogden, though Bowsher said the event was only about one-third of what it usually is in terms of its overall footprint, number of vendors and total attendance.
"To be able to continue that in a particularly rough year was really great," Bowsher said.
With positive COVID-19 cases dropping and vaccines continuing to become available, ODA expects 2021 will be a lot closer to normal than the dreaded 2020 was. The group will continue with a business facade improvement program that began last year but was delayed due to the pandemic. Bowsher said ODA, the Utah Governor's Office of Economic Development and Weber State University are partnering to supply $41,000 to downtown businesses to improve the outside of their establishments. She said 13 businesses have been selected and the program will ramp up again this year.
Bowsher said the program involves things like "small-scale performances, lighting the downtown — just making everything feel more welcoming and accessible."
A full-scale farmers market will be back in May and will open four weeks earlier than it ever has. Bowsher said ODA is working with the Weber-Morgan Health Department to ensure the event is safe. Masks will be required and social distancing will be enforced. Bowsher said the market will be one of the first major events in Ogden after last year's long line of cancelations. She said it will be a good primer for how to hold larger events in what she expects to be a continually shifting pandemic landscape.
"It happens every single week," Bowsher said of the market. "So we can learn and improve and kind of ride out the changes."
ODA's fall Harvest Moon Festival on 25th Street is also likely to return, Bowsher said.
"We typically have, like, 30,000 people on the street, which is a lot," she said. "So we're looking at doing a modified version of Harvest Moon. We don't know exactly what that looks like, but we do plan on doing that event in some format."
The events figure to provide a much needed boost to Ogden's business sector, particularly the downtown. Tom Christopulos, director of the city's Community and Economic Development Department, recently said a significant number of Ogden’s smallest businesses, those with five employees or less, likely won’t survive the COVID-19 pandemic.
Bowsher said in order for Ogden to fully rebound from the pandemic, people need to start thinking local.
"We say this all the time — you are voting with your money every time you are shopping," she said. "That could not be more true right now. If you want the downtown and Ogden as a whole to have that gritty and independent vibe, you need to spend gritty and independent."
Ogden Council member Angela Choberka weighed in on ODA's work through the past year, saying she appreciates "all the work and pivoting and adaptation in height of all of the upheaval."