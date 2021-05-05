At its Spring Loaded event in April, Apple introduced its AirTag, a surprisingly affordable device to find misplaced items that taps into the company’s Find My network. With nearly 1 billion users worldwide, it’s a pretty good bet that you will be able to find a bag you left behind no matter where you are. But for most of us, we’re more interested in finding our keys somewhere in the house so we’re not late for work. And AirTag has a new technology for that.
Beginning with the iPhone 11, Apple has integrated ultra wideband (UWB) wireless technology via a U1 chip that powers what the company calls “precision finding” which means within an inch or two. You can still use an AirTag with older phones because the finding feature also runs on standard bluetooth technology; it just won’t be as exact.
For once, Apple has priced a product at a competitive level. An AirTag costs $29, about the same as the Tile Pro at $30. However, you will have to buy an accessory to hold your AirTag, which will double the cost. The item finder tag Tile comes in several versions to broaden its use without the need for an accessory such as one with small holes to thread on a keyring, a credit card sized Tile to slip into your wallet as well as one with a sticky back to use with a TV remote. But if you’re an iPhone user, you’ll find the AirTag’s integration with the Find My network that lives on every iPhone may more than make up for the purchase of a holder.
Out of the box, you’ll have a 1.26-inch button that’s about one-third-inch deep. Pull out the tab that prevents the replaceable battery from connecting to the device. Open the Find My app and place the AirTag next to your phone, which will automatically detect the new AirTag. Name the AirTag and connect it with your Apple ID. There is no family sharing option for AirTags so each individual should set up their AirTag with their own phone. You’ll now be able to see its current or last known location on a map, along with any other Apple devices you have previously set up.
Now it’s time to test it. Remember the game hot and cold? Your iPhone acts as the guide and you are the seeker. With a pre-iPhone 11, Find My will work in the same way as when you misplace your device by showing its location on a map. But with a new phone, you can get “turn-by-turn” directions to your phone when you’re within a 20- to 30-foot range, and you can ask Siri to find your item and your phone’s VoiceOver feature will read the directions aloud.
The locator system uses Bluetooth, U1, ARKit (Augmented Reality), your phone’s gyroscope and accelerometer to provide you with the distance in feet and an arrow to point you in the right direction. As you begin your hunt, you’ll see directions like “20 feet behind you.” Now the phone cannot (yet!) tell you an item is upstairs or downstairs, but it can sense when you should turn on your phone’s flashlight to make spotting the item easier. Tapping the screen will activate a beeping sound from the AirTag to add audible to your visual search.
The tech specs include a replaceable battery, which happens to be a standard CR2032, the kind you can find at the grocery store for about $5.50 for a pack of four. Pop off the back of the AirTag to replace the battery, which Apple said should last for a year. The AirTag is rated IP67 for resistance against dust and water, which means it should be fine submerged in 3 feet of water for 30 minutes. All data sent between Apple devices, including the AirTag, are encrypted for your security. Further, if an AirTag that isn’t registered to your account is detected on your person, a warning message will be automatically sent to you.
The $29 price tag includes up to four characters, including emojis, so you can easily designate AirTags for different family members. Apple offers four tags for $99. At this time, orders without engraving take about 10 days to receive, while those with the free personalization won’t be delivered until the second or third week of June.