OGDEN — The main players involved with Ogden's Newgate Mall are mum, at least publicly, only days before Friday's proposed auction of the retail outlet, placed in receivership last year after its owners defaulted on the loan used to acquire it in 2016.
That doesn't mean no one's paying attention. Tom Christopulos, community and economic development director for the City of Ogden, is well aware of the situation and he's been doing what he can to stay on top of things. "We've had calls into the current owners and they're not talking to us," he said.
The zipping of lips isn't unusual given the legal issues involved and the mall's status as a private entity, among other things. Neither mall officials nor representatives from its parent company, New York-based Time Equities, or the receiver, Woodmont Company of Fort Worth, Texas, responded to Standard-Examiner queries seeking comment.
But it puts Christopulos, charged with helping promote economic growth and development in the city, in the position of having to wait things out until the players involved decide to talk. "We're kind of in a reactive response mode," he said.
Still, rumors, some of them apparently good, have been rumbling. "In fact, the closer we get to the (Friday) date, the more rumors we hear," Christopulos said.
The trustee for the $58 million loan the Newgate Mall owners tapped to buy the entity sued last July in 2nd District Court in Ogden to put the mall in receivership after the owners defaulted. The joint mall owners are Newgate Mall Holdings and Newgate Mall Equities and, according to the legal papers, the debt was to have been paid off on May 1 last year. As the legal process edged ahead, the trustee, U.S. Bank National Association, issued a legal notice setting a date of Friday to auction the Newgate Mall in light of the financial issues.
Whether the auction actually occurs, though, remains to be seen. Christopulos said a number of scenarios could play out. The auction, set for 10 a.m. on Friday at the main entrance to the 2nd District Court building at 2525 Grant Ave., could go forward. Alternatively, the sides could reach some sort of negotiated settlement to resolve the matter in behind-the-scenes talks, or Friday's auction and definitive action could be put off.
Either way, Christopulos is feeling a little nervous. The mall represents a large chunk of Ogden's tax base, relatively speaking, and the land where it sits at 3651 Wall Ave. near the Riverdale Road commercial corridor is a "strategic piece of ground." What's more, city leaders don't have a redevelopment plan in place for the mall area since talk of the loan default only popped onto their radar screens in recent months.
One possible scenario to revamp the mall could entail tapping the assistance of the Ogden Redevelopment Agency, or RDA. The RDA taps tax funds generated in specific geographic areas to help with projects and plans meant to improve the zones' economic prospects. No one associated with Newgate Mall, however, has approached city officials about utilizing RDA resources, according to Christopulos.
The Woodmont Company, as receiver, is tasked with overseeing Newgate Mall operations pending resolution of the financial issues. According to online Time Equities information, the portion of the mall owned through its subsidiaries, Newgate Mall Holdings and Newgate Mall Equities, measures 599,116 square feet. Forty-one units measuring nearly 110,000 square feet are available at the mall.
Online retailing, particularly pronounced during the COVID-19 pandemic, has hit brick-and-mortar outlets hard. The Newgate Mall was also hit with the departure in 2018 of Sears, a major tenant.