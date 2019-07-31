SALT LAKE CITY — Utah officials are warning people to be wary of spoofed scam calls from people claiming to be Rocky Mountain Power representatives.
The Utah Division of Consumer Protection recently received a report from a Bountiful hair salon that received a spoofed call, allegedly from Rocky Mountain Power, claiming that the salon's bill was overdue and power would be shut off in 24 hours if payment was not received, according to a news release.
The business owner ignored the call because it receives electricity through Bountiful City Power instead.
“These spoofed imposter scams keep ringing Utah phones because somewhere someone paid a scammer and they will keep calling until they find the next victim. Don’t fall for the bait even if your caller I.D. says it is a utility calling you. Hang up and call confirmed phone numbers to find out the real story,” advised Francine A. Giani, executive director of the Department of Commerce.
A Utah Division of Consumer Protection investigator called the supposed Rocky Mountain Power phone number listed on the Bountiful salon’s caller I.D. and received no answer, the release said.
This scam has been reported by Utah's Rocky Mountain Power customers previously. The automated call with the company’s spoofed phone number may be a new version of a current recorded scam call, the release said. Rocky Mountain Power advises if you have questions, hang up and call the company directly at 1-888-221-7070.
If you're unfamiliar with imposter scams such as this, the Department of Commerce provided tips on how to identify such attempts. During the scam, imposters will:
- Pose as people, companies or government entities that you are familiar with to set the trap via text, email or phone calls.
- Try to create an emergency to make their targets emotionally react to a request, such as confirm personal account or identity information.
- Ask for information known entities would not normally ask you to confirm over the phone such as your Social Security Number.
- Ask you to pay for fines, bills or fees through nontraditional financial means such as gift cards or wiring money.
Consumers should never give out personal information or bank account details over the phone. If you're worried about a call from a known business or government agency, hang up and call established contact numbers to find out more information.
For more information on how to protect yourself from scams or to file a complaint, log on to the Utah Division of Consumer Protection website at http://consumerprotection.utah.gov.