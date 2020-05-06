OGDEN — Boyer is looking to expand a significant portion of the Business Depot Ogden.
But the company says it first needs Ogden City Council approval to erect buildings near the northwest corner of the sprawling business park that would be twice a tall as what is currently allowed at the site.
Cameron Cook, who oversees leasing and development at the BDO, recently petitioned the city to increase building height limits near 400 North and Depot Drive. Cook wants the city to allow for the construction of buildings up to 90 feet in the area, but current city ordinance allows buildings of only 50 feet there.
Ogden Planning Manager Greg Montgomery said the request is being spurred by an unnamed manufacturer of amusement park rides that wants to open a headquarters site at the BDO. Montgomery said the additional height is needed to produce prototypes of tracks that will need to stand taller than 50 feet. He said the proposed height amendment is consistent with the city's general plan, which encourages development in the BDO by providing incentives. He said the increased building height provides an incentive for a new manufacturing facility while still maintaining compatibility with the area.
But beyond the amusement park company, Cook said there is also a general demand for taller buildings at the BDO and the site near the facility's northwest corner is the ideal location for them. Cook said the area is far enough away from 12th Street (one of the city's busiest commercial corridors), residential areas and the Ogden Nature Center.
The area proposed for expansion is near the Harrisville city border, but Montgomery said current zoning of the nearby properties is agricultural and Harrisville’s future use maps indicate large-lot, rural residential and agricultural uses for the properties in the future.
In a public-private arrangement, Ogden City partners with Boyer in the BDO operation. The facility, which until 1997 functioned as a military installation known as Defense Depot Ogden, is one of the city's biggest cash cows. The city collects lease revenue from tenants at the park and, after expenses, splits the money 50-50 with Boyer.
When the Department of Defense’s base realignment and closure round shuttered the DDO in ’97, the federal government donated the land to the city. Ogden created a tax increment financing district at the park, which froze the facility’s tax valuation and put the revenue generated from property tax increases back into the development. That designation expired last year and now the park provides a steady stream of property tax revenue to the city, Weber County and the Ogden School District.
According to an annual report from Boyer, the BDO has a 93% occupancy rate in existing buildings and 99% occupancy in new buildings. The facility currently has more than 6,400 total employees. Construction on a new set of buildings, totaling nearly 250,000 square feet, is scheduled to begin this year.
The Ogden City Council will accept public input on the proposal on Tuesday, May 12. The Ogden Planning Commission unanimously recommended the council approve the measure.