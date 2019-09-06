OGDEN — Capstone Nutrition, one of the many nutritional supplement companies in Weber County, will be acquired by Brightstar Capital Partners, a New York-based private equity firm.
“Capstone is a top-tier platform in a fragmented and rapidly growing segment of the health and wellness market,” Gary Hokkanen, a Brightstar partner and incoming Capstone chairman, said in a statement. He cited Capstone’s 30-year history in the market, saying “we are eager to apply our operational experience and expertise to help the business thrive.”
Capstone, founded in 1989 and located in a 300,000-square-foot facility in Business Depot Ogden, makes vitamins, minerals, anti-aging and sports nutrition products and more. It employs around 400 workers, according to Bloomberg, the business and financial data company, and is one of many nutritional-supplement makers in the Ogden-area.
“Capstone’s diverse customer base includes global marketers, consumer brands, health food and specialty retail outlets, as well as online and mass-market retailers,” said Tuesday’s announcement.
The announcement didn’t disclose terms of Brightstar’s planned acquisition, but it waxed optimistically about Capstone’s prospects.
Capstone Chief Executive Officer Jared Leishman said Brightstar’s “experienced team adds new capabilities and resources to further our success and allow us to grow into new markets and products.”
Roger Bulloch, another Brightstar partner and incoming vice chairman at Capstone, touted the Ogden firm’s performance, expressing confidence in its future. “We’ve seen Capstone’s rapid growth and have conviction in the company’s leadership, innovative products and long-term growth model within its key markets and beyond,” he said.