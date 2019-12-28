The holiday season is a busy time of year for Catholic Community Services of Northern Utah, but it’s also a time when the community is particularly prone to giving.
CCS runs the Joyce Hanson Hall Food Bank, the largest food bank in Northern Utah, which serves 2,300 households each month, according to the organization’s website.
“There are so many people who are amazing and wonderful during the holidays,” said Maresha Bosgieter, director of Catholic Community Services of Northern Utah. “There are a lot of food drives that go on, which is nice, so it really is like a big stock-up time that does help us get through the next couple months until we get to the spring food drives.”
During the holidays, CCS provides additional support for families on top of the organization’s regular services — but because of holiday generosity, even these additional demands don’t deplete their warehouse stores.
This is not to say that CCS is not in need of donations. Though the CCS warehouse is well stocked right now, their needs are “ever changing,” Bosgieter said, and they are currently short on tomato products, like spaghetti sauce and diced tomatoes. They’re also always in constant need of peanut butter donations, she said.
The extra help that CCS provides over the holidays includes 1,300 holiday baskets for Thanksgiving and the same amount for Christmas, which go to people who apply for help through CCS or who are referred by other agencies. The baskets contain the makings of a holiday meal, including a meat entrée — the bulk of which come from community donations.
The donations of turkeys from Thanksgiving often cover the holiday baskets for Thanksgiving and Christmas, but that wasn’t the case this year.
“This was one of those years where it was really kind of close if we were going to make it through Christmas or not,” Bosgieter said, “A week before we started distribution (for Christmas), I was still 400 (meat entrées) short, which is a pretty big deal out of 1300.”
But those 400 came in within the week.
When Bosgieter reached out to Lee’s Marketplace in North Ogden to make a bulk turkey purchase, the store donated 112 turkeys. Associated Foods also made a donation of hams.
“Things like that just kept happening, which was amazing,” Bosgieter said.
In addition to these holiday meal baskets, CCS gives extra help through its two programs that provide food for children at local elementary schools, one called Bridging the Gap and the pantry-pack program.
Staff of these programs also distribute some of this additional food for winter break through some charter schools and other community agencies that serve children and families, Bosgieter said.
Bridging the Gap and the pantry-pack program serve a high number of children who qualify for free and reduced-price lunch. These children may also attend after-school programs that provide free food. Over the long holiday break, children and families don’t have access to these resources.
Bridging the Gap has nine participating schools in Ogden and Weber school districts. Every month, CCS staff and volunteers bring two bags of food, weighing about 10 pounds total, to every child enrolled at these schools, which have high percentages of children whose families qualify for federal free or reduced-price lunch. Right now, the Bridging the Gap program serves 4,500 children monthly in Weber County.
The program has grown to serve 1,200 more children than last school year, Bosgieter said.
Last year, CCS provided an additional 550 Bridging the Gap food bags just prior to the holiday break. For the 2019 holiday season, CCS provided an additional 200 food bags to children before the holiday break. The number was lower this year due to logistical challenges faced by partnering community agencies who play a major role in distribution of the holiday bags.
At 11 other schools, CCS brings smaller 1 gallon bags of food, called pantry packs, once a month for children who need it. The pantry packs are discreetly placed in children’s backpacks, since not all children at these schools participate in the program.
Altogether, the pantry pack program serves 2,000 children a month in Weber County. This program has grown to serve 200 additional students since last year.
The pantry pack program also serves six to eight additional schools as needed, when school staff request it, Bosgieter said.
Last year, CCS provided 335 additional pantry packs through schools to children who needed them over the holiday break. This year, CCS provided 620 additional pantry packs before the break, which all went to schools that requested them.
CCS is not able to send home additional Bridging the Gap bags or pantry packs for the holiday break with every child that participates in the two programs, so schools determine which of their students most need assistance over the holidays and share those numbers with CCS, Bosgieter said.
CCS anticipated a higher level of need this holiday season because both programs have grown, Bosgieter said in November, but the two programs ultimately provided a similar level of holiday support this year as they did last year — about 820 additional food bags and pantry packs combined in 2019 compared to 885 in 2018, though this year was heavy on the smaller pantry packs.
“We did provide them to every school that wanted them,” Bosgieter said in an email. “I just think it adds one more element of chaos in an already busy time for them, so not everyone took us up on it.”