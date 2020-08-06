CLEARFIELD — UTOPIA Fiber, the community-owned fiber-optic network serving numerous Utah communities, will be expanding to Clearfield — making it the fourth Davis County locale to establish the system for residential service.
The Clearfield City Council approved a deal last March with UTOPIA to bring the network to the city, partially in response to clamoring from the public for another high-speed internet option, said Mayor Mark Shepherd.
"There's not a whole lot of choice in there," he said, alluding to the limited residential internet options in the city, from Dish and Comcast.
The preliminary work started last month and officials announced the coming of the network on Thursday. The $13.8 million project, financed through bonds, should be completely done by 2021 or 2022, according to UTOPIA spokesman Bob Knight, while the first homes in Clearfield should be able to connect later this year.
Clearfield becomes the fourth Davis County city to opt to install a UTOPIA network to augment residential internet offerings. Installation of a network in West Point started in January, and the $23 million network in Layton was completed last March. Centerville is the fourth Davis County city getting UTOPIA, while up in Morgan County a UTOPIA network was built this year in Morgan.
"More than ever, Clearfield residents will now have the power to work remotely, participate in distance learning, access telehealth and stream video on multiple connected devices without the slowdowns or buffering of a typical network,” Roger Timmerman, the UTOPIA Fiber executive director, said in a statement.
UTOPIA is an open-access system, which means private telecom firms that actually provide internet tap into the network to provide the service to the public. Residential customers can opt for services from one of 12 internet service providers and prices for Clearfield residents will start at $65 a month, with speeds of up to 10 Gigabits per second. UTOPIA networks serve businesses in 50 Utah cities and homes in 15 Utah locales, none currently in Weber County.
Aside from public interest in additional internet options, Shepherd noted the growing trend of working from home, augmented by the COVID-19 pandemic. He also cited expected growth at the planned development around Clearfield Station, the FrontRunner stop in the city, and anticipated business development.
"All of that is going to be in need of high-speed internet," he said.
Summer Palmer, the assistant city manager in Clearfield, said a survey of residents in early 2020 indicated strong interest in the network.
"Earlier this year we felt like improving our residents' connectivity would be a huge benefit for them. In a COVID world, however, we see this infrastructure as a real necessity," she said.
UTOPIA is owned by the communities with networks. The standard operating procedure calls for bonding to cover network construction costs by UTOPIA's sister agency, UIA, backed by the particular city where the system is going in. Subscriber revenue is tapped to cover bond costs, thus requiring no out-of-pocket costs by cities. Typically, 20% to 30% of a locale needs to tap services via the UTOPIA system to create the revenue stream to cover bond costs.
The subscriber count in Layton is "way past" what's needed to cover bond costs, Knight said. Similarly, Gary Crane, the Layton city attorney, said demand for the service "is well beyond our expectation," with an overwhelmingly positive response to the new network.
In West Point, where about half the system is built, the subscriber count is about halfway to where it needs to be to cover bond costs. Customers are already getting service in some sections of West Point, and the network there should be finished by the end of the year.