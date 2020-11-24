FARMINGTON — Aiming to bolster the area’s profile with out-of-towners, Davis County Tourism and Events, the county’s tourism arm, has a new name — Discover Davis.
At the same time, the tourism office tagline — a slogan of sorts — has been changed to “Utah’s Amusement Capital.” It had been “Play in Davis — Eat Stay Play.”
“This rebrand comes at a time when families are spending more time together, and Discover Davis is a close, family-friendly option for local exploration,” said Jessica Merrill, tourism director of Discover Davis. The new branding effort, she said, “is the next step to marketing the adventure and excitement that can be discovered here.”
The tourism office, part of the Davis County government apparatus, announced the changes Monday and in a message to the Standard-Examiner, Merrill said it came after public polling and research. “Out of many findings from this research, it clearly showed that Davis County Tourism lacked an identity,” she said.
There are plenty of tourism offerings in Davis County, though, including the Farmington amusement park Lagoon, 500 miles of trails, 10 golf courses, some 400 restaurants and Antelope Island State Park, boosters say. Planned upgrades to Legacy Events Center in Farmington to make it a “state-of-the-art events and sports facility” could also enhance tourism in Davis County. Accordingly, a new campaign is afoot, “Find Your Haven,” to spur interest in visiting Davis County, particularly as a staycation spot for Utahns given the COVID-19 pandemic and reduced travel by many.
“We have seen visitors from nearby local areas safely explore this area full of amusement parks and outdoor recreation as well as shopping and dining. This brand is the next step to marketing Utah’s Amusement Capital,” Davis County Commissioner Bob Stevenson said in a statement. The research study cost $38,000 while the rebranding effort cost another $20,000.
The stakes are big — increased tourism dollars and a shot in the arm to the local economy. Promoting the area, Merrill said, brings more visitors and business to Davis County hotels and eateries “helping the economy and increasing tax revenue that directly benefits the community.” As is, visitor spending in Davis County totaled $516.8 million in 2018, up 6.7% from 2017, according to a University of Utah study on tourism in Utah released last January. That, Merrill said, was the fifth-highest figure in the state.
As part of the changes, the newly named Discover Davis also has a new logo, a “D” featuring details that highlight Davis County’s tourism options. The “backbone” of the “D” is curved to represent the perilous initial dip on Lagoon’s Cannibal rollercoaster ride. It also contains representations of the Wasatch Front mountains, waves of the Great Salt Lake and stars representing Hill Air Force Base jets flying through the sky.
The “Find Your Haven” campaign will continue through 2021. While promoting tourism from within Utah is a big focus, there will also be efforts to draw in regional visitors, mainly from a 300- to 500-mile radius of Davis County. “Idaho is a large out-of-state visitor for Davis followed by parts of Colorado, California, Montana and Arizona,” Merrill said.
The tourism office has some $150,000 for the “Find Your Haven” campaign, some of that from the Utah Office of Tourism. Merrill estimates a potential economic impact of $1.46 million from that investment.