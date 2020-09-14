FARMINGTON — While the restaurant industry continues to suffer during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, one business opening soon in Farmington hopes to buck that trend.
According to the National Restaurant Association, Utah lost 13% of its total eating and drinking labor force between February and July — dropping from 110,000 total employees to just under 96,000. Nationwide, the association says the industry has suffered more job losses than any other sector during the pandemic, as government-mandated lockdowns led to millions of employees being laid off or furloughed in March and April.
Employment has made a comeback, with nearly 3 million employees returning to payrolls in May and June, but as of August, staffing levels were still more than 3 million jobs below the February peak, according to the restaurant association and U.S. Bureau of Labor statistics.
Nevertheless, the budding restaurant chain is undeterred as it seeks to broaden its growing national footprint.
Tucanos Brazilian Grill announced earlier this month it’s opening a third Utah location at Station Park in Farmington next month and is now looking to fill 125 full- and part-time positions.
Paul Jacquart, a district manager at Tucanos, described the restaurant as a “community-centered” all-you-can-eat establishment that offers an authentic “churrascaria” grilling experience, traditionally seen on the beaches of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Jacquart said the first Tucanos opened in Provo in 2000, and there are now seven locations across the United States, including two in Utah, in Orem and Salt Lake City. The Farmington location, which will be housed in the bottom floor of the Hyatt Place Hotel, 222 N. Union Ave., will be the franchise’s eighth eatery.
Thomas Edgerton, general manager of the Farmington location, said Tucanos is currently looking to fill positions for hosts, servers, bussers, bartenders, cooks, grill cooks, dishwashers, butchers, bakers and managers.
Restaurant officials are now conducting interviews to fill those positions, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in a space at 255 N. Promontory, which is adjacent to where the restaurant will be. Applications can be submitted at www.tucanos.com/careers, and the company has posted all jobs on Snagajob, Indeed, Craigslist and other employment sites. Job inquiries can also be made at farmmgr@tucanos.com or by calling 801-451-1960.
“We’ve always been looking to open another location in Utah,” Jacquart said. “The Farmington spot was just a good fit. We’re excited to be offering these positions right now, because obviously, the restaurant industry is suffering. Hopefully we can make a little dent there.”
In an email, Tucanos CEO and co-founder, Steve Oldham, said the Farmington location is nearly 8,500 square feet. The restaurant will have a VIP-only opening on Oct. 5, donating all proceeds from the day to the Red Barn Academy, a drug and alcohol treatment facility in Farmington. The restaurant opens to the general public on Oct. 9.
Jacquart said the size of the new facility will allow for the use of private rooms, which will come in handy during the pandemic. He said the restaurant has also adjusted serving techniques and will comply with all state regulations and recommendations for safely handling indoor customer traffic.
Tucanos at Station Park will be open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Monday through Thursday and from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. It will be closed Sunday.