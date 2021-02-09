OGDEN — Despite a year in which COVID-19-driven lockdowns, closures and social distancing measures kept consumers more sedentary than ever, sales tax revenue went up in most cities across Northern Utah in 2020.
That's according to a new report recently released by the Wasatch Front Regional Council. The WFRC, which serves as Utah's main metropolitan planning organization, says that, overall, taxable sales and the sales tax revenue municipalities subsequently take in as a result both increased last year.
Using data from the Utah State Tax Commission, the WFRC report shows that taxable sales in Utah went up during the first three quarters of 2020 when compared to the same time period in 2019. Statewide taxable sales jumped by nearly 6.5% during the first and second quarters of 2020 and by more than 10% during the third quarter. The WFRC report does not include fourth quarter data.
The report tracked only mid- and large-sized cities, which in Weber, Davis, Morgan and Box Elder counties includes 12 such municipalities. According to the WFRC, all of the Northern Utah cities, with the exception of Farmington and North Salt Lake, saw taxable sales increase in 2020 over all three quarters that were tracked. Some of the increases were significant. For example, taxable sales in Morgan City went up a modest 7% during the first quarter of 2020, but skyrocketed during the second and third quarters, increasing 56% and 34%, respectively. In Kaysville, sales went up 40% during the first quarter, 35% in the second quarter and 24% in the third.
Cities like Syracuse and Clearfield saw significant increases as well. Other cities, like Ogden, had more modest bumps, but increased overall nonetheless. Ogden was essentially even during the first quarter of 2020, but saw second and third quarter increases of 6% and 13%, respectively. During a recent City Council meeting, Ogden Comptroller Lisa Stout said as of Sept. 30, 2020, the city’s tax revenue fund, which includes both sales and property tax revenues, was up nearly 10% from where it was at the same time in 2019.
"It’s an interesting trend and very surprising to the city," Stout said during the council meeting.
Farmington, which is home to Station Park, the $300 million, 70-plus acre shopping complex and one of the largest and most successful retail hubs in Northern Utah, saw taxable sales decreases across all three quarters in 2020, peaking with an 18% drop during the third quarter.
The WFRC report says consumer spending is important because sales tax revenues fund many local, county and state services — from road projects and transit to schools and public safety. In Ogden, for example, sales tax dollars make up more than a quarter of the city's total funding pie. According to city planning documents, sales taxes make up about 26% of the city’s general fund operating budget.
A revenue bump in the face of a pandemic, the likes of which hasn't been seen in more than 100 years, can likely be attributed to "non-store retail sales," according to the WFRC report. The WFRC says non-store retail taxable sales are made at establishments that are mainly involved in retailing merchandise using non-store means, like catalogs, television or, most notably, the internet.
Many Northern Utah cities saw non-store retail sales spikes of more than 100% during all three quarters tracked by WFRC in 2020.
But while the municipal budget situation of many cities looks surprisingly good right now, a brief accompanying the WFRC report says the favorable economic outlook is "definitely not true for every sector." Restaurants and bars, retail auto, general retail and gas stations have all felt the crunch during the pandemic.