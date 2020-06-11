OGDEN — Ogden City is thinking about modernizing some of its drinking laws to accommodate new development in the western portion of the city and along 25th Street.
Blue Ox Development's Martin McFadden, on behalf of Ogden's Own Distillery, recently petitioned the city to change definitions that govern alcohol-serving enterprises. Ogden Planning Manager Greg Montgomery said the proposal would eliminate definitions for "tavern" and "private club" in city ordinance and replace them with a new definition for a catch-all "drinking establishment."
More specifically, McFadden told the city, the change would allow for an operation currently not permitted by ordinance: a bar that doesn't serve beer.
Currently, all city definitions require beer sales as part of any tavern or private club use. The proposed new "drinking establishment" tag and accompanying definition would allow for a liquor-only bar, serving no beer, which is exactly what McFadden and Ogden’s Own want. McFadden is also asking the city to amend its Business Exchange Historical zone to allow drinking establishments with cabaret activities, which include dancing, entertainment and live performances, and accessory sales of products.
Ogden's Own, a craft distiller that launched in 2009, is the largest independent distillery in the state. The company sells several brands of liquor, which until April had been produced at its 6,000-square-foot facility at 3075 Grant Ave. Its top-selling and most well-known brand is Five Wives vodka. The company recently opened a new 32,000-square-foot manufacturing facility at 615 W. Stockman Way, in the heart of the city’s Trackline development and Ogden Business Exchange business park.
In addition to a ramped up production operation, the new West Ogden facility will also include a bar that will serve as a tasting room for the distillery’s products. The new building will also include a retail shop and an amphitheater, where the company plans to host events with local musicians and artists. The company eventually plans to bring a full-scale concert series to the site.
Ogden's Planning Commission previously reviewed the proposal and voted 8-0 to recommend the City Council approve it.
The measure dovetails with another requested change to city drinking laws, made by developer Thaine Fischer. The Ogden-based developer has performed several historical renovations in or near Ogden’s downtown over the past decade, including the buildings that house Pig & a Jelly Jar, Even Stevens Sandwiches, Harley & Bucks, Stellas and The Monarch.
Fischer wants the city to approve an amendment to city code that would change the definition of a linear block to include only one side of a street, rather than both sides. Because current city code allows for only two 21-and-over, alcohol-serving businesses per block, the amendment would allow more of such businesses to open downtown.
Fischer said he's been approached by several Salt Lake City restaurants that are interested in moving to 25th Street but would be unable to do so under current code. He said the restaurants serve alcohol and are only open to patrons over the age of 21. Fischer contends the current ordinance is stifling economic development downtown.
Ogden City Council Deputy Director Glenn Symes said the matter is scheduled to be reviewed at the June 23 council meeting.