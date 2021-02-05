OGDEN — Despite doling out millions of dollars to hundreds of local companies, city economic officials predict a significant number of Ogden's smallest businesses won't survive the COVID-19 pandemic.
That's what Tom Christopulos, Ogden's director of community and economic development, told the Ogden City Council earlier this week during a discussion on the city's current economic situation.
"I need to be very honest with everybody," Christopulos said Tuesday. "We will lose a significant number of very small businesses. When I say very small businesses, I'm talking about the zero- to five-man companies that no matter what we do ... are not likely to survive."
Christopulos said Ogden City has provided CARES funding to 193 local businesses and 47 nonprofits. The federal government’s Coronavirus Relief Fund, which was established with the CARES Act, was distributed to Utah municipalities by the state. Utah received $1.25 billion in CRF funding, which was given out to counties and cities using a population-based formula. Christopulos said the average CARES grant given to Ogden businesses was just over $33,000 and the average grant for nonprofits was about $92,000.
But even though some $10 million was given out to struggling businesses or nonprofits, Christopolus said it hasn't been enough to save all of the Ogden entities that received money. He said he's recently received notice that two local businesses that received CARES funding are foreclosing — and he's bracing for more.
"There's going to be quite a few more," Christopulos said. "A lot of the early ones ... we did are not likely to survive. Those are the ones I'm worried about. ... A lot of the ... empty storefronts are going to likely be empty until we get through the pandemic. As you can imagine, there are not a lot of people willing to step into retail-oriented businesses until they get a better handle on what's going to happen."
But the news in Ogden is not all dire, Christopulos and Mayor Mike Caldwell said, noting that the vast majority of Ogden's more established businesses will be able to endure the economic downturn brought on by the pandemic. Caldwell expressed hope that as vaccines continue to be administered, things will begin to turn around.
"I think I share everybody's relief that there might be some light at the end of the tunnel," the mayor said. "And I'd just say we've faired better than most."
City officials have said despite the pandemic hitting some industries harder than others, Ogden's tax base has remained surprisingly strong. As of Sept. 30, the city’s tax revenue fund was up nearly 10% from where it was during that same time last year.