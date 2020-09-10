OGDEN — A Michigan-based manufacturing company is eyeing a large-scale expansion at its design and production facility at the Ogden-Hinckley Airport.
The Utah Governor’s Office of Economic Development announced Thursday that Williams International will expand its operation at the airport, bringing up to 300 new jobs over the next seven years. GOED Executive Director Val Hale said the company currently has about 500 employees working out of Ogden City's municipal airport.
The company has "experienced tremendous growth over the years, and we look forward to seeing its continued success," Hale said.
According to its website, Williams International is a world leader in the development, manufacture and support of small gas turbine engines. The company also provides research and development services for the U.S. defense industry. The company's president, Gregg Williams, said Utah’s strong local workforce and GOED’s "collaborative policies" made the decision to expand in Weber County a no-brainer.
As part of a deal with GOED, the company is set to earn up to 20% of the new state taxes it will pay over the next seven years in the form of a Utah Legislature-authorized tax credit. The credit is capped at $6.8 million and Williams must fulfill the 300 new jobs requirement. According to GOED Media Relations Manager Tony Young, the deal is estimated to create more than $34 million in new state tax revenue and more than $91 million in new state wages. Williams will spend approximately $60 million on the expansion.
Ogden City has been trying to reimagine the airport for years now. The facility has been a financial burden for the city, subsidized by as much as $750,000 per year during the 2010s. The subsidies have been reduced in recent years, but the city still loses about $320,000 per year running the airport, according to city council documents.
The city is currently working on a 20-year master plan for the airport, which will serve as a guide for continued development at the facility. The aim of the plan is to transform the airport into an economic engine for the region by serving general aviation, growing commercial air service and recruiting aeronautical businesses. The plan includes a host of development objectives, from acquiring adjacent parcels of land and redeveloping hangars to building new road entrances and expanding the facility’s flight line. City officials believe attracting aerospace companies is one of the most essential pieces of moving the airport toward solvency.
Ogden Mayor Mike Caldwell said Williams is already one of the largest employers at the airport and expressed excitement about the expansion.
"This project will bring more quality, high-paying jobs to our community and support the city’s efforts to develop Ogden Airport as a regional center for the aerospace and defense industry," Caldwell said.