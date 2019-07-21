OGDEN — “Hotel California” by the Eagles played on the radio as Martin McComb walked past the cluttered room on one of the upper floors of the old Swift building.
Inside, three workers wearing respirators and white protective suits collect and sort the debris.
“Good work, gentlemen,” McComb said, on-scene coordinator for the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency at the cleanup of the abandoned structure, launched late last March.
More than 20 workers, mostly employees of a private contractor assisting the EPA, are on hand at any given time at the Swift building to aid in the effort. And McComb says they deserve the real credit as the labor-intensive task continues of sorting through the debris, hazardous materials, unmarked containers and trash. EPA representatives, aided by the workers, are taking inventory of the clutter inside and the stuff should be cleared out and disposed of by sometime in August.
“Those guys really are the most valuable players on our team. That’s some hard work,” McComb said. It can be dangerous, too, since there’s no official registry of what’s inside. Workers have been figuring things out on the fly, as they move the 55-gallon drums, other containers, boxes and furniture around.
The city of Ogden acquired the west Ogden building, sitting in the shadow of the 24th Street viaduct on the bank of the Weber River, in 2017 from a company called Utah-Smith, owned by the late Bert Smith. The structure was used as a warehouse of sorts for Smith, who also owned Utah retailer Smith and Edwards, and it’s long sat there deteriorating.
The city’s plans ultimately call for razing the structure so the land can be redeveloped for commercial or industrial use, part of a broader economic development initiative in the zone, the Trackline development. First, though, the considerable quantity of military surplus items, trash, U.S. Department of Defense materials and more needs to be removed. Workers labor 12 hours a day, recently upped from just 10 hours, and they have faced a monster task.
A total of 80,000 containers, big and small, are expected to be uncovered when the task is complete, and walking around the site, the enormity of the job becomes apparent. The substances found, some of them detailed on an EPA website focused on the Swift building effort, include flammable materials, corrosives, toxic substances, potential explosives and more.
“This is the type of job we used to do all the time and what the emergency response team was set up to do,” says McComb, alluding to the EPA unit that helps clear sites like Swift of accumulated chemicals, compounds and other materials. Such sites used to pop up with more regularity, before the advent of stricter regulations and heightened consciousness about protecting the environment.
‘A WORLD OF DIFFERENCE’
On this day near the mobile EPA headquarters vehicle close to the entrance of the site, around 45 cans that had apparently served as portable heating units for the military are burning, emitting a wax-like smell and heat. There are many, many more, and they are being burned each day, little by little, to get rid of them.
Three lined pits sit east of the five-story Swift building, where some of the less dangerous substances found inside are being dumped so they can be mixed with concrete, hardened and landfilled.
Another room where a chemist works contains scores of small bottles containing multi-colored samples of the varied substances, yet to be identified, found on site. “You can just tell by the color there’s so many different kinds of materials,” McComb said.
Other chemicals are being dumped in six 1,000-gallon containers moved to the grounds for later shipment to treatment facilities. They were used previously to hold oil found on the grounds and now they’ll be used to hold paint and other solvents.
Though the chemicals may be of most concern — workers put on oxygen tanks and masks when opening some containers as a safety precaution, unsure what might be inside — there’s much more inside the Swift building. Rotting mosquito netting and tents are piled in one room. Army helmets are randomly scattered around. A pile of pristine fatigues with a desert-camouflage design sit elsewhere.
Deeper inside the building, work remains to sort through some rooms. But McComb insists that the building’s interior now stands in sharp contrast to the look when the EPA, invited by the city of Ogden, launched its efforts on March 29. When the work started, vast rooms were unnavigable, completely full and covered from wall to wall with warehoused materials. Paths had to be forged so workers could move within them.
Some areas are too unstable and dangerous to enter — the contents will be sorted only after demolition. But McComb says the progress is palpable. “It’s a world of difference right now,” he said.