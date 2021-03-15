OGDEN — As women work to overcome barriers in the workplace, many are being held down by organizations’ efforts to appear equitable without undoing policies and viewpoints that are keeping women from succeeding, according to research from Weber State University.
The practice is called “genderwashing,” and was defined in a paper titled “Genderwashing: The Myth of Equality” by Wendy Fox-Kirk, chair of business administration and marketing at Weber State, and Rita Gardiner from Western University in London, Ontario, Canada. Fox-Kirk compared the term to “greenwashing” or “pinkwashing,” in which organizations create an image of being environmentally or LGBTQ friendly, when they’re actually damaging to those causes.
“What it is is the leaders in the organization engage in activities that manage their reputation, make it look like they’re doing great stuff for gender equity whilst at the same time, the organization is still going about its business as usual,” she said. “When you talk to the women in the organization, they’re not seeing the benefits that the organization says is happening.”
Fox-Kirk said she and Gardiner in their paper were working to establish a strong definition of the term so it can eventually be “rigorously and scientifically” researched. Genderwashing was coined in 2011 by Martha Burk, the former chair of the National Council of Women’s Organizations, when writing about an economic empowerment initiative for women working at Walmart.
The researchers noticed that despite countless initiatives that appear to boost the standing of women, such as Walmart’s, as well as laws that have been passed to promote equity in the workplace, women are still struggling to catch up in pay and status to their male counterparts. So, they set out to find out why.
“Women are still saying all of these hideous things are going on in organizations,” Fox-Kirk said. “So why is that still happening? You kind of get stuck. You go, well if it isn’t about changing the law and it isn’t about changing the policy, what do you do?”
Organizations that employ the practice, she said, often work to get the word “diversity” into their mission statement and onto their websites, then write and rewrite diversity policies over and over again. They’ll also use terms like “value diversity” frequently.
“You don’t often see the terms ‘fairness’ and ‘equity,’” Fox-Kirk added.
Another habit genderwashing organizations have is using tokenism in their hiring and promotion of women. Fox-Kirk said it’s common that companies will put a few women in leadership positions, and then think they have reached gender equity and the work is over.
Genderwashing is essentially window dressing, she said, or making sure everything looks good from the outside. “We can see why organizations would do this, because it’s a nice quick fix, and fixing gender equity is not quick or easy.”
Meanwhile, on the inside, women are still getting promoted less often and making less than men. They are also getting fewer opportunities within the organization to improve their resumes, like participating in large projects, working with international partners or traveling.
“The research actually says that women usually in those organizations when they’re overlooked for promotions — my area of specialization is women in leadership — they’re as qualified or more qualified than the men that are chosen,” Fox-Kirk said. “They have the skills, they have the abilities, they have the confidence, so they’ve got everything but they’re still being blamed.”
In Utah, where the gender wage gap is among the worst in the country, Fox-Kirk said such barriers can be exacerbated by the culture. Many hold the belief that men are the primary source of income for a family, and tend to favor them for promotions because they assume that they are the ones providing for children.
“That discourse of men are the natural breadwinner is huge in Utah,” Fox-Kirk said. “We refute that. We think there are lots of different ways to be male and female.”
That same gendered way of thinking plays into what Fox-Kirk called “benevolent sexism,” in which organizations are guilty of other assumptions about the roles of men and women.
“Benevolent sexism — huge in Utah — is where, it’ll be men or women, but the hiring committee will say, ‘We’ve got this great female candidate but she’s a mom. There’s long, late hours and there’s traveling. It wouldn’t suit her,’” Fox-Kirk said.
These practices come together to create “symbolic violence” against women, Fox-Kirk contends. In other words, women end up spending excessive time going above and beyond for the organization after having internalized that they aren’t good enough to be on the same playing field as men.
Another form of genderwashing Fox-Kirk and Gardiner studied, silencing, has enabled more explicit violence. A practice that fueled the #MeToo movement is organizations’ continual use of nondisclosure agreements to quash complaints of sexual harassment and assault.
“NDAs were designed to be used for intellectual property, but they’re being used ... to silence women and save reputations of men,” Fox-Kirk said.
Speaking out against any form of injustice against women within an organization is made much harder when, to the world, that organization appears to champion equity. When such an organization is attacked, “we go back to blaming a woman,” Fox-Kirk noted.
“You’re either lacking or you’re a troublemaker and you’re speaking up,” she said.
Now that she and Gardiner have established a working definition for genderwashing, she hopes that other researchers can “identify where it’s happening, how it’s happening, different mechanisms to expose it and create changes.”
But as women, especially women of color, continue to be impacted by some organizations’ unfair practices, Fox-Kirk offered some advice. First, she said women must be aware when they are being treated poorly. Then, they have to make a decision for themselves.
If the job will benefit their career and bolster their resume, women can choose to stay for a period of time. But they should set a deadline for when they will move on to a better company.
“The organization is using you, so why not use the organization?” she said. “I don’t believe in this notion of ‘I’ve got to be loyal to the organization’ — why? The organization isn’t being loyal to you.”
Women working in companies that engage in practices that hold women back shouldn’t stay too long, she warned, or they will internalize the damaging messages and lose the energy and psychological capacity to move on.
Most importantly, though, women need to lean on and support other women as they speak out on such issues, she said. If no one talks about the problem, it will never be fixed.
“That’s the trick with genderwashing and discrimination — to attack it, we need to shine a light on it,” Fox-Kirk said. “We need to make it visible and we need to stop suffering in silence and thinking, ‘Oh it’s me, there’s something wrong with me.’”