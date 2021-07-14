I’ve used a number of file storage systems over the past two years, not by choice but by company decree. We started with Google Drive and Dropbox, moved everything to Egnyte and, most recently, migrated all files to Sharepoint linked with Microsoft OneDrive. Meanwhile, I’ve kept my personal files on Google Drive, using Google’s office suite of products, which lines up with Microsoft Office, so that moving between the two types of office programs like Excel and Sheets is pretty seamless.
If you are a Google Drive user like me, you’ll want to know about some hidden features that will make it even more useful. And if you’re thinking about switching, these may just be the tipping point for you to try Google Drive.
If you have files you want to copy to Google Drive, you can bypass the upload button and drag them directly from your computer’s desktop (or another folder) to the desired Drive folder in your browser. Navigate to the Drive folder and then drag your file into the Drive window by holding down on your mouse. As you move the file into Drive, you’ll see a message pop up to confirm the name of the folder you’ve selected.
Let Google research a topic for you. Google Drive will analyze your document and recommend related websites and images. To give this feature a try, open Tools in the top menu and then Explore. A panel will open on the right side of your screen listing topics, which are basically keywords Google has identified. Click one one and you will see a new pane of links organized by web results, images (includes videos) and other documents in your Drive.
If you’re collaborating with others on a document, you can easily see what changes have been made and who made them by using Version History. While in a document, go to File, Version History and then See Version History that will open a new panel. You can click each version to see what changes were made when and by whom. You may want to save earlier versions for future reference. Click on the three dots to rename an earlier version so you can keep better track of the versions, and you can copy and save earlier versions to easily find them later.
Drive’s search function is powerful, but not in plain sight. In Drive, take a closer look at the search bar and notice the slider icon. This is your filter mechanism to look for a certain file type, refine a date range when last modified and search by document owner. For shared documents, you can filter by someone with whom you’ve shared a file. And so you don’t leave someone hanging, you can also filter by files that have an action item assigned to you or that have suggestions waiting for you.
You’ll also notice a row of “suggested” documents under the search bar, which provides easy access to all types of files you’ve worked on recently. If you’d like to organize your folders in a visual way, you can right-click a folder to bring up the color menu. You can also use this menu to star a folder. Right-clicking on files will also show the star option. Notice that you can search Drive by just starred items and by those files that have been shared with you, which is helpful when you have many files to sift through.
When you’re working on a document, Google offers a neat trick with its built-in Optical Character Reading capability. Say you have an image (.jpg or .png) or a PDF that contains text you want to use in the document; upload it to Drive, right-click on it and choose Open with Google Docs. Drive will create a new Doc with the image at the top and the text below. You can then copy and paste the content into another Doc. If the destination Doc is already in process, use this trick to paste that text and automatically match the destination’s text formatting. Hold down the Shift key as you Ctrl-V to paste the text.
Drive will also help you find links to your Doc when you don’t have one in mind. In the paragraph above, I referred to Optical Character Reading. To link it to more information for the reader, all I have to do is highlight the phrase, click on the link icon in the menu bar and Google will suggest several links such as one from Wikipedia and another from a techtarget.com.
For those who have not used Google Drive and its office products, you’ll be glad to know that the package is free and includes 15 gigabytes of storage. Plus, all Google Docs and Sheets in Drive do not count against your storage limit.