OGDEN — The Utah Governor's Office of Economic Development has a new loan program to help small businesses, with a large chunk of the available money set aside for rural areas of the state.
Tony Young, media relations manager for GOED, said the agency on Tuesday launched the "Utah Leads Together Small Business Bridge Loan" program, which offers loans to Utah-based small businesses with 50 or fewer employees impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The loan amounts range from $5,000 to $20,000 with 0% interest for up to a 60-month repayment period, with 12 months deferred. The money is available for businesses only and does not apply to nonprofit organizations. The loans cannot exceed three months of a business's operating expenses.
The program is using $8 million in state economic development funds, according to Young, and GOED will use a minimum of 25% of the money for rural Utah businesses. The Utah Department of Workforce Services contributed $500,000 to the program and GOED is working with the Utah Legislature to obtain more funding for the program.
"We hope that this loan program will help keep Utah workers employed and businesses open for business, at least in some fashion, as we face today’s difficult challenges and uncertain health and economic conditions," GOED Executive Director Val Hale said in a statement.
Applications will be reviewed weekly by a committee chaired by Hale and approved by the GOED Board. Businesses that complete the online application will be notified of their loan status by email at the beginning of the following week. Applicants will be required to enter into a contract with GOED to accept their loan.
Young said the program is designed to serve Utah’s successful small businesses that are in "desperate need of cash assistance." Preference for funding will be given based on specific criteria. That and other information about the program can be found at coronavirus.utah.gov.
The loan is the latest in local, state and federal efforts aimed at lessening the economic blow being delivered because of the virus.
Businesses in all 29 Utah counties can apply for low-interest loans through the U.S. Small Business Administration. Cities like Ogden and Roy are also offering emergency loan funds amidst the pandemic.
Sara Meess, a division manager with Ogden’s Business Development Department, said the city is offering loans up to $10,000, which are available for working-capital related expenses to help businesses with things like rent and payroll. The loans come with a 0% interest rate and a term of 10 years, with a deferred payment option of up to a year.