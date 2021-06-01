WASHINGTON TERRACE — Goldenwest Credit Union is quickly growing, necessitating expansion to dramatically larger digs to be built in Washington Terrace, just across Washington Boulevard from its current headquarters building.
The nonprofit financial cooperative’s assets currently total around $2.36 billion, up from around $800 million 10 years ago, and Kerry Wahlen, the firm’s president and chief executive officer, expects that to double within five years. “I think it will continue to grow. Citizens of Utah love credit unions,” he said.
But it doesn’t end there. He also expects the institution’s employee count, now around 670, to surpass 1,000 within the same five-year time span. Goldenwest is based in Weber County, with 43 branches across the state. “We will definitely continue to hire more people. Good-paying positions,” Wahlen said.
And the impact doesn’t stop with the firm, its members or the Goldenwest employees. Leaders in Washington Terrace are especially enthusiastic about the plans, mindful of the boost the development would bring to the city’s tax base. The first planned office building, to measure some 100,000 square feet, will cost around $28 million, according to Wahlen, and a second similarly sized building is contemplated, perhaps within five years.
“On the economic development scale for Washington Terrace, this is a 10 out of 10,” said Tom Hanson, the Washington Terrace city manager. He said it’ll be “far and away” one of the largest single investments ever in Washington Terrace.
As is, property taxes on land Goldenwest owns in the area in Washington Terrace where it plans to expand total around $18,474 per year, shared by the city, Weber County, Weber School District and other taxing entities. With the new two buildings, that would ultimately increase to around $465,000 per year, more money going to area tax coffers.
“It’ll be a great investment in that area,” said Mark Allen, the Washington Terrace mayor.
Goldenwest’s current headquarters building, about 20 years old, sits at 5025 Adams in South Ogden, across Washington Boulevard from the planned Washington Terrace site. It’ll keep using the South Ogden facility, measuring around 42,000 square feet, and just expand with the new structure or structures to what is now a five-and-a-half-acre lot used for recreational vehicles, adjacent to another Goldenwest operations center.
Area leaders are particularly buoyed by the plans because the firm opted to stay in Weber County, where it first launched in 1936. A place like Salt Lake County, Hanson said, would love to lure away such a financial institution, taking the jobs and tax base as part of the deal.
“Our roots are here. We love Weber County,” Wahlen said. “This is where our roots are.”
To entice the firm, and in recognition of the large investment, Washington Terrace, Weber County, the Weber School District and several other smaller taxing entities approved creation of a reinvestment project area where Goldenwest plans to build. Per the arrangement, Goldenwest will only pay half the property taxes it would otherwise owe on the new development for up to 16 years, saving as much as $3.41 million. The tax funds saved are to be used to help develop the infrastructure in the area, roughly the 5100 block of South Pointe Drive.
The first planned building is to be five levels: four stories and a basement. Work is to start later this year and be done by April 2023, according to Wahlen. The second, similarly sized building would follow within perhaps five years.
“This is just going to change the whole landscape of Washington Terrace. ... It will raise the entire community up. It’s just going to enhance Washington Terrace,” said Wahlen.